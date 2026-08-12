Expert weighs in on 5 popular supplements ‘making waves in longevity medicine’

Can a handful of supplements help you live longer and healthier? A South Africa-based longevity clinic believes they can, at least to some extent.

In a recent Instagram post, Eden MediSpa by Dr Adri shared its list of the “Top 5 Longevity Supplements for 2026,” describing them as products “making waves in longevity medicine.”

“Want to live longer, and live better for longer? These are 5 supplements making waves in longevity medicine.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The clinic highlighted creatine monohydrate for muscle strength, recovery and potential cognitive benefits, collagen for skin, nails, bones and joints, omega-3 fatty acids for heart and brain health, magnesium glycinate for relaxation, sleep and recovery, and vitamin D3 + K2 for bone, immune and calcium metabolism support.