Expert weighs in on 5 popular supplements ‘making waves in longevity medicine’

A longevity clinic has named creatine, collagen, omega-3s, magnesium glycinate and vitamin D3+K2 as its top supplements for 2026. An internal medicine expert explains what the science actually says.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 09:30 AM IST
longevity supplementsAll about longevity supplements (Photo: Magnific)
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Can a handful of supplements help you live longer and healthier? A South Africa-based longevity clinic believes they can, at least to some extent.

In a recent Instagram post, Eden MediSpa by Dr Adri shared its list of the “Top 5 Longevity Supplements for 2026,” describing them as products “making waves in longevity medicine.”

“Want to live longer, and live better for longer? These are 5 supplements making waves in longevity medicine.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The clinic highlighted creatine monohydrate for muscle strength, recovery and potential cognitive benefits, collagen for skin, nails, bones and joints, omega-3 fatty acids for heart and brain health, magnesium glycinate for relaxation, sleep and recovery, and vitamin D3 + K2 for bone, immune and calcium metabolism support.

But do these supplements really extend lifespan, or are they better suited to addressing specific health needs? Dr Honey Savla, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, weighs in.

Do these supplements actually increase lifespan?

According to Dr Savla, the evidence for longevity supplements is far less convincing than many social media posts suggest. “The evidence is inconsistent. It has not been proven that any of these supplements has a direct effect on increasing human lifespan.”

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That doesn’t mean they’re ineffective, but their benefits tend to be more targeted than many people realise. Among the five, creatine has some of the strongest scientific backing.

  • Creatine is the one with the most supportive evidence regarding the preservation of muscle strength and physical performance and possibly also cognitive function, particularly in older adults when used in conjunction with resistance training.”

 

  • Omega-3 fatty acids also have substantial evidence supporting cardiovascular health. “Omega-3 fatty acids have good evidence of supporting heart health in certain groups, although the impact on extending lifespan is small.”

 

  • When it comes to vitamin D, Dr Savla says its benefits depend largely on whether someone is deficient. “Vitamin D is beneficial for bone and immune health in people who are deficient, but taking it in excess when there is no deficiency has not demonstrated any clear benefits for longevity.”

 

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  • As for collagen and magnesium glycinate, expectations should remain realistic. “Collagen might help to improve skin elasticity and joint comfort, but the evidence relating to healthy ageing is very limited.”

 

  • “Magnesium glycinate can help with sleep and muscle function in individuals who have low magnesium levels, but it is not an anti-ageing supplement.”

 

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A post shared by Eden MediSpa by Dr Adri (@edenmedispa) 

Who actually needs these supplements?

Not everyone benefits equally from supplementation, and Dr Savla stresses that they should never replace a healthy diet. “A balanced diet should never be replaced by supplements.” Instead, different supplements may be appropriate for different groups.

She explains that creatine may benefit older adults, vegetarians and people who regularly perform strength training.

Omega-3 supplements can be useful for individuals who consume little or no fatty fish or those with certain cardiovascular risk factors.

Vitamin D is most beneficial for people with a confirmed deficiency, limited sun exposure or an increased risk of osteoporosis.

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Meanwhile, magnesium may help those with poor dietary intake, sleep disturbances or specific medical conditions, while collagen may be useful for individuals experiencing joint discomfort or age-related skin changes.

ALSO READ | How self-prescribed supplements pushed 34-year-old to the brink of dialysis

Dr Savla also cautions against self-prescribing supplements. “It is always a good idea to talk to a doctor about taking supplements, particularly if you have kidney disease, liver disease, are on blood thinners or have other chronic illnesses.”

While supplements often dominate conversations around healthy ageing, Dr Savla says the strongest evidence still supports everyday lifestyle habits. “Lifestyle remains the best approach to extending life.”

Regular exercise remains one of the most powerful interventions. Nutrition also matters far more than any single pill. “There is much stronger evidence to support a diet that is balanced and contains a lot of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, nuts and good quality protein than there is for any supplement.” She adds that healthy ageing is built on several pillars.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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