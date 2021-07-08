Expert tips to prevent slips and injuries during monsoon

Monsoon is pleasing but not when there are accidental falls, slips, or trips. These things are more frequent during the rainy season, in darkness, or while walking on wet and uneven surfaces. “One may suffer from serious fractures, sprains, or bruises owing to the notorious falls. Hence, it is the need of the hour to prevent falls and improve the quality of life,” said Dr Rahul Modi, sports injury and knee arthroscopy consultant, House of Doctors.

There are certain factors that can lead to a fall like walking on the wet floor and wearing inappropriate footwear, vitamin D deficiency, and difficulty in walking and balancing, uneven or broken steps, clutter at home, insufficient lighting or darkness, vision problems and tripping over furniture.

Types of injuries caused owing to falls

Breaking of the bones can occur mostly in the elderly due to falls. Thus, wrist, hand, and hip fractures are common occurrences. Sprained ankles and wrists, knee damage, shoulder dislocation, muscle sprain and pain, spine and nerve damage, cuts and bruises, traumatic brain injury (TBI), scratches, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerve injuries are other types of falls.

Some of these can lead to immobility in patients and have long-lasting effects on them. It is imperative to get immediate treatment from a doctor to avoid any further consequences.

Here is a foolproof plan to keep falls at bay during monsoon

*Use handrails when walking on stairs at home or otherwise. Installing handrails is needed when there are elderly people at home.

*There should be well-lit pathways or carry a flashlight while going to dark places.

*Wear comfortable, slip-resistant shoes on uneven and wet surfaces. Wrong footwear can cause injuries. Wearing heels or leather shoes is a strict no-no.

*Try to stay focused and alert to avoid falling or slipping.

*Avoid using a cell phone while you walk as you can fall.

*Try to use walkways and pedestrian paths.

*Wipe your feet on a mat once you enter a building during the monsoon.

*Keep your wet clothes and umbrella away from the walkways at home as you can slip or fall from the water coming out from them.

Also Read | Five simple ways to protect your family from flu during monsoon

*Avoid stepping out of the house when the climate is not conducive to walk during heavy rains.

*Do not step into small puddles or wet patches in parking lots or on roads.

*Be vigilant when entering and exiting buildings as people wipe their feet and shake off their umbrellas.

*”Try to improve your balance and avoid falls by doing strength training on a regular basis. However, before initiating any fitness program, speak to your doctor and also assist with the risk of falls,” said Dr Modi.

*Get your eyes checked by an ophthalmologist and see that your vision is intact. This can help avoid tripping and falls.

*There should be grab bars installed near the shower and even the toilet.

*If you are deficient in vitamin D that causes low bone-mineral density, then take vitamin D supplements as prescribed by the doctor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle