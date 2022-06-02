Piles in women: Expert shares the causes, symptoms, and treatment

Not just men, even a majority of women experience piles, also known as hemorrhoids. “A large number of women are diagnosed with this ailment. Hemorrhoids or piles are swollen veins present in the lower part of the anus and rectum,” said Dr Neeta Modi, founder, House of Doctors.

Causes

Certain factors such as eating junk and spicy food, constipation, lifting heavy weights, pregnancy, lack of exercise, and stress can lead to this problem.

Symptoms

Those suffering from this condition will exhibit symptoms such as unbearable pain, bleeding near the anus, and inflammation. “Once you spot any of these symptoms, it is important to seek appropriate treatment without any delay,” said Dr Modi.

Treatment

*Medication, surgery, and certain lifestyle modifications can be beneficial for those diagnosed with piles.

*Stool softeners and laxatives can help one to pass stools, and reduce pain from piles.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

*Corticosteroid creams and ointments help to lower inflammation, pain, and itching. But, opt for these things only after consulting a doctor.

*Laser hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP) is a minimally invasive, safe, less painful, precise, and effective procedure to help patients with piles. One can resume work soon after the procedure. It is a safer technique with postoperative complications such as bleeding, pain, stenosis, shorter hospital stay, minimal blood loss during surgery and the patient can resume daily activities with ease.

Also Read | Why getting more fibre in our daily diet is important

*Women having piles should use a cushion while sitting on the chair. Try to exercise or stretch from time to time in order to avoid this problem.

*Eat a fibre-rich diet to regulate bowel movement and prevent constipation. Don’t forget to have beans, broccoli, avocado, whole grains, strawberry, almonds, bananas, oats, oranges, corn, broccoli, quinoa, chickpeas, apple, and spinach.

*Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned food that can further trigger the symptoms of piles.

Adding more vegetables and fruits to your diet can help (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Adding more vegetables and fruits to your diet can help (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Stress can aggravate piles. So, de-stress by opting for relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation.

*Take a Sitz bath or hip bath by soaking your anal area in plain warm water for 10 to 15 minutes at least twice a day. This will relieve the pain due to piles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!