8 natural ways to cure fungal infections of the skin

Subpar dietary habits, lack of sleep, and perpetual stress contribute greatly to the weakening of our immunity, gut, liver, and brain health. This combination, coupled with rising temperatures, creates the ideal environment for all types of fungi to thrive, said Medha Singh, an aesthetician, and cosmetologist. “However, some believe that fungi aren’t too dangerous as they are often consumed in the form of delectable snacks and baker’s yeast. But this misconception could cost you brutally, as there are over 300 species of hazardous fungi,” she added.

According to Singh, who is also the CEO of Juvena Herbals, not only are fungal infections contagious, they can prove to be life-threatening as well. So, what can one do to prevent and cure fungal infections? “Fortunately, Ayurveda offers several remedies and lifestyle habits that can contribute to your overall well-being and protect you from such infections,” Singh elucidated.

Have healthful herbs and spices

Ayurveda has, for millennia, utilised herbs and spices as a prophylactic for fungal infections and a number of other ailments. Many Indian cooking methods and recipes also include the use of various herbs and spices that have guarded us against countless infections. Some of them include turmeric, ginger, honey, cinnamon, garlic, onion, fennel seeds, mint leaves, amla, and more.

Avoid wearing damp clothes and covering damp hair

Dampness, darkness, and warmth provide an ideal breeding ground for fungi. This combination will inevitably lead to the development of fungal infections. So, it is imperative to avoid creating these conditions.

Practice yoga and Pranayama

Exercise is essential to release stress and toxins from the body. Without this, it is challenging for any remedy or herbs to work adequately in or on your body. Yoga and Pranayama also improve blood flow, create new cells, and improve immunity, all of which help prevent fungal infections.

Exercise greater caution if you are diabetic or use steroids

Research has revealed that individuals suffering from obesity, diabetes, and prolonged steroid use tend to be prone to fungal infections. It is crucial to exercise greater care in terms of personal hygiene and dietary choices if you suffer from any of these,” Singh said.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking plenty of water is the key to good health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Drinking plenty of water is the key to good health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Water is the most effective natural detox agent. It continually detoxifies the blood and body, and helps prevent fungal infections such as Candida (a prevalent blood stream infection).

Improve personal hygiene

A reliable personal hygiene routine is necessary for the prevention of fungal infections. After all, prevention is always better than cure. Here are a few things you can do: Avoid wearing pre-worn clothes, keep your dental care equipment clean, ensure your clothes do not have any detergent residue on them, and use a fresh towel whenever you bathe.

Avoid chemical hair colours and oils

Chemical-based hair colours and hair oils plague the country. Nearly everyone uses them without the awareness of the damage it causes. Swap your hair colour out for henna, as it is an anti-fungal herb used to prevent and cure Tinea Capitis and Barbae. Also, always opt for natural and essential oils such as tea tree oil, lavender oil, or coconut oil for your weekly oil massage.

Maintain a salubrious skincare routine

A skincare routine can go a long way to prevent many fungal skin infections. So, keep your body and facial skin hydrated, use a reliable serum, moisturiser, and physical mineral SPF to block out the sun damage and fungi.

