Expert shares ‘healing foods’ that can help improve thyroid function

The thyroid gland is one of the important glands in the human body as it secretes hormones that control the metabolism of our body. A malfunction of this gland leads to hypothyroidism (when the gland does not create and release enough thyroid hormone into the bloodstream) or hyperthyroidism (when the gland overproduces the hormone).

As such, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to share three healing foods that, according to her, work wonders for the thyroid gland and help improve its functioning.

“These 3 superfoods work wonders for your thyroid health and help heal all kinds of thyroid imbalances- hypothyroid, hyperthyroid, goitre, and autoimmune diseases (Hashimoto’s and Graves’ diseases),” wrote Dr Dixa.

Brazil nuts

Eating just 2-3 Brazil nuts a day can help us maintain and even increase the selenium level in the body. Selenium is essential for the health of thyroid function. “Having brazil nuts can help prevent as well as manage all kinds of thyroid diseases especially auto-immune diseases– Hashimoto’s and Graves’ diseases– and prevents the risk of thyroid cancer,” she said.

In addition to improved thyroid functions, Brazil nuts improve sleep, sexual potency, brain, and heart health. Also, it helps reduce hair fall, inflammation, blood sugar, high cholesterol, and LDL levels. According to Dr Dixa, it is best to consume 2-3 dry-roasted Brazil nuts in the morning on an empty stomach.

Pistachios

Pistachios are a rich source of fibre, minerals, and unsaturated fats that can help keep your blood sugar and cholesterol in check which most thyroid patients struggle with. Roasted and salted pistachios are great for low blood pressure while just roasted are good for reducing high blood pressure. Their fibre and protein content can make you feel fuller for longer, keeping you away from mindless snacking.

“It is wonderful for managing thyroid symptoms like constipation, emotional hunger, mood swings, insomnia, dryness, and stress,” said Dr Dixa.

According to the expert, you can have a handful of Pistachios as an evening snack or any time of the day when you crave to eat something.

Agreed Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda, who said, “Pistachios and Brazil nuts are high in selenium, a mineral essential to maintain thyroid functioning. They are also rich in iron that boosts thyroid health.”

Dates

The Ayurvedic expert added that dates are best for the thyroid as they are rich in iodine and iron and help in the production of thyroid hormones- T3 and T4. “Dates are best for managing fatigue, hair fall, anaemia, excess bleeding, sugar cravings, headache, constipation, poor libido, joint pain/arthritis, etc, which thyroid patients generally suffer from,” said Dr Dixa.

“Dates are rich in iodine, which is vital to the production of the two thyroid hormones, T3 and T4,” agreed Dr Archana.

Dr Dixa suggested consuming 3-4 overnight soaked dates on an empty stomach either in the morning or as an evening snack.

