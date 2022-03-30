Expert shares 5 effective Ayurvedic tips to manage pre-diabetes

Busy work schedules, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, irregular sleeping habits and more have made lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and pre-diabetes a major cause of concern.

As the name suggests, pre-diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, “you are pre-diabetic if your HbA1C (average blood sugar levels) falls in the range of 5.6 to 6.5.”

In an Instagram post, the expert suggested five tips that she said will help “reverse pre-diabetes“.

“Reversing pre-diabetes can save you from popping pills for a life-time and live a disease-free life”, she captioned her post.

Symptoms of prediabetes

*Excessive thirst

*Fatigue (lack of energy)

*Polyurea (frequent urination)

*Unintended weight loss

*Increased hunger

*Numbness or tingling in the feet or hands, etc

Ayurvedic tips to manage pre-diabetes

*Stop white sugar and switch to natural sugar: Natural sugar obtained from fruits, jaggery, honey, etc can be consumed in moderation, however, white sugar should be stopped completely. “It is just empty calories, and does not provide any nutrition to the body”, the expert said.

*Exercise or practice yoga daily: Exercising or practising yoga for a total of 40-60 minutes daily is highly beneficial for pre-diabetic patients, including meditation or pranayama. “It’s mandatory to stay active in order to improve your metabolism and also for the optimum functioning of pancreas”, the expert said.

*Consume nisha-amalki daily: An ayurvedic formulation to manage blood sugar levels, you can prepare it by mixing an equal quantity of amla powder and turmeric. To consume, take 2gms of the powder and mix with warm water and then proceed to drink it on an empty stomach.

*Have early dinners: Stop eating three hours before bedtime as it facilitates “optimum liver detoxification”. Keep a gap of 3 hours between every meal, i.e, between breakfast-lunch-dinner, she said.

*Have adequate sleep: 7-8 hours of sound sleep is the best way to improve your immunity, reduce chronic inflammation, manage physical and mental stress and improve hormonal issues.

