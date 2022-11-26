An expert-recommended guide to boosting your metabolism

Metabolism is defined as the chemical reactions in the body’s cells that turn food into energy. In the fast-paced world that we live in, balancing our metabolism is a necessity to stay fit and active. Karishma Shah, an Integrative Nutritionist and Health Coach, recently shared a post on her Instagram page, sharing habits that you can practise to boost your metabolism.

She suggested the following tips:

*Eat plenty of protein at every meal

*Drink more water

*Do a high-intensity workout

*Lift heavy things

Suggesting food items that you must consume to boost your metabolism, Anavi Someshwar, a fitness expert, recommended: Eggs, ginger and broccoli.

“Eggs are a rich source of protein, a macronutrient that uses the most amount of energy to digest, thus improving your metabolism. Ginger helps increase metabolic rate by controlling appetite. And, broccoli contains glucoraphanin which helps the body reset its metabolism by lowering blood fat levels,” she explained.

According to dietician Garima Goyal, foods like spinach, coffee, chickpeas and apple cider vinegar also help. “Chickpeas are an excellent source of vegan protein and have an increased thermic effect (the energy the body expends to digest them). So, consuming a bowl of chickpeas daily boosts the body’s metabolism. Apple cider vinegar boosts metabolism by using fat cells and converting them into energy. It also aids weight loss by enhancing the feeling of satiety,” she said.

The expert added that caffeine boosts the body’s metabolism rate, too. “Spinach has copious amounts of iron, which is required for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland (which is what maintains the body’s metabolism),” she said.

