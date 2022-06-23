From being slow to not needing prescription, expert busts common myths about Ayurveda

Ayurveda, despite being rooted in ancient traditions and being in practice for thousands of years, is laced with myths. While the world has already embraced Ayurvedic remedies and methods for holistic healing, some people are still skeptical to try them. Why is that the case? An expert sheds light on some of the most common myths about Ayurveda that are perhaps stopping people from giving it a try.

Ayurveda practitioner Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra took to Instagram to bust some myths that are widely believed about Ayurveda.

Ayurvedic medicines are hot

The first one she points out in her post is that “Ayurvedic medicines are hot”. She clarifies this by noting that Ayurvedic medicine can be both hot and cooling, depending on the ailment it is meant to treat. Dr Yanamandra writes, “There are different kinds of Ayurvedic medicine and some are aimed to increase metabolism like in case of poor digestion.” She further adds, “But there are also medicines which are cooling in nature like neem and guduchi that help to reduce body temperature and balance pitta”.

No prescription needed

People often tend to assume that Ayurvedic medicines don’t need a practitioner’s prescription. But, that is also a myth, points out Dr Yanamandra, writing, “While most Ayurvedic herbs are considered safe, even medicine can act as poison if used in wrong scenario. Don’t consume them without prescription or advice from Ayurvedic doctor.”

Not a real science

It is often believed that Ayurveda is not real science. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. As Dr Yanamandra points out, Ayurveda uses logic and reasoning to reverse illness, “just like mathematics”. She further explains that “it is based on pre-defined scientific principles with cause and effect mechanism.”

Medicines are not needed

When it comes to treating certain ailments, medicines are necessary along with lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments, and Ayurvedic treatment is no different. “It is a protocol-based therapeutic system which requires more than just changing lifestyle and diet,” writes the Ayurveda practitioner. “Medicines are necessary to reverse certain illnesses,” she emphasises.

Ayurveda is slow

Many people believe that Ayurvedic methods and rituals are a time-consuming and slow process that only benefit those with chronic diseases. However, “a high fever to acute headache can also be simply managed with Ayurvedic protocols,” writes the doctor. She further states that “Ayurveda focuses on reversing an illness and not on symptomatic relief.”

