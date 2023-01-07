scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

An expert-approved diet guide to reduce the risk of breast cancer

Garima Goyal, a dietitian, shared a guide to prevent and better manage the condition with your eating habits. 

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022, breast cancer awareness, breast cancer surgery, breast cancer surgery dos and don'ts, indian express newsHere's what you should eat if suffering from breast cancer (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
Breast cancer has become one of the most common types of cancer among females. In India and across the world, the prevalence of the disease is steadily rising. Studies show that globally, the cases of breast cancer may shoot up to 30 million by 2030. Evidence suggests that diet, body weight, and physical activity, can be linked with breast cancer risk.

Since the quality of your diet is highly associated with the development of the disease, experts say that a healthy and nutritious diet can help in reducing your risk of developing breast cancer and also help you immensely in the recovery process, if you are already diagnosed with it. As such, Garima Goyal, a dietitian, shared a guide to prevent and better manage the condition with your eating habits.

Make your meal nutrient-dense

Going for more plant-based options and filling up your plate with a lot of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains will make your meal nutrient-dense, the expert said. “Vegetables and fruits are great sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Individuals following a plant-based diet were found to have lower estrogen levels which are related to reduced risk of breast cancer. Fruits like berries are rich in phytochemicals that act as antioxidants and can prevent inflammation and cancerous growth.”

Going for more plant-based options and filling up your plate with a lot of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains will make your meal nutrient-dense (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Include soy-based foods

High levels of estrogen, a female reproductive hormone, are significantly associated with the risk of breast cancer. “Soy contains isoflavones which bind with the estrogen receptors in the intestine and reduce estrogen absorption. Including soy foods like tofu, tempeh, miso, soybean, and soy milk can be beneficial in keeping your estrogen levels in check,” she said.

Bring in good fats

Good fats like omega-3 fatty acids – EPA and DHA — play a vital role in mediating inflammation and reducing the risk of many chronic diseases. “An important thing is to strike the right ratio between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Despite both being beneficial, omega-6 in high amounts can trigger inflammation, whereas omega-3 is anti-inflammatory,” Goyal said.

She added that fatty fishes like salmon and mackerel are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids generally come from red meat, eggs, poultry, and refined oils. “Increasing omega-3 sources and reducing your intake of omega-6 will have a preventive effect and reduce your chance of getting breast cancer.”

Focus on lean protein 

Red meat and processed meats like bacon, sausages, and hot dogs have been associated with certain types of cancer. Eggs, poultry, beans, and legumes are sources of lean protein that are excellent alternatives to red meat.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:30 IST
