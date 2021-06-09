scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Experiencing mood swings, anxiety post Covid? Expert suggests simple ways to feel better

Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to social media to share some tips to beat post-Covid blues

June 9, 2021 10:00:24 am
post covid blues, long covidSeek one-on-one professional help if you continue to feel overwhelmed, recommended nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal. (Source: pixabay)

Even after one tests COVID negative, there might be lingering symptoms in the coming months or what is dubbed long COVID. Post-COVID fatigue and weakness have been commonly seen in many patients. Some also suffer from anxiety and depression.

In the wake of this, how do long haulers fight post-Covid blues?

Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to social media to share some tips to beat post-COVID blues. “Those who are experiencing mood changes, brain fog, poor sleep, anxiety or depression post-Covid, do NOT panic. Know that it is normal. Most important, do remind yourself that recovery takes time,” she wrote on social media.

Here’s what she suggested:

*Eat well: Follow a healthy and balanced diet.
*Exercise regularly
*Move often: Walk around. If unable, practise a few stretches on your bed or chair
*Prioritise rest and sleep: Practise ‘yoga nidra’ at bedtime
*Meditate everyday
*Stay away from disturbing news: Limit your time on social media
*Avoid smoking and alcohol: This will minimise inflammation in the brain

“Seek one-on-one professional help if you continue to feel overwhelmed,” the nutritionist and fitness expert further advised.

