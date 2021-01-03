Expectant mothers feel more anxious due to COVID-19, survey finds

As per the research, more than three quarters of expectant mothers have admitted to feeling afraid on account of Covid. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even though we have entered a new year, the pandemic is not over. And with every passing day its varied effects are coming to be known. Now a report in The Guardian states a majority of new and expectant mothers experience more anxiety due to Covid. The same report further states that as per the research, more than three quarters of expectant mothers have admitted to “feeling afraid” on account of Covid.

The survey quoted 1,000 new or expectant mothers by the pregnancy charity Tommy, and found that seven in 10 “felt overwhelmed”. The survey results reveal that 14 per cent admitted struggling all through while 49 per cent shared “feeling anxious”. Constant news headlines in relation to pregnancy also was a cause of problem. The charity suggested that common myths shared at this time can also “contribute to the 1 in 4 babies lost during pregnancy or birth”.

“Knowledge is power – and when it comes to pregnancy, feeling confident you have everything you need to do the right thing for you and your baby is important – but there is such a thing as too much information, which can leave mums-to-be anxious and overwhelmed. Expectant parents need advice they can trust and personally tailored support throughout their pregnancy journey, not myths and misconceptions that evidence has disproved,” Tommy’s midwifery manager, Kate Marsh was quoted as saying in the report.

As of now, two Covid-19 vaccines of both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been approved for restricted use.

