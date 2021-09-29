Try these nutritionist-approved tips to overcome exhaustion

The monotony of routine life can make everyone feel exhausted after a certain point. Add to it, the social distancing norms and restrictions on free movement amid pandemic — which has only made things seem more uncertain.

But feeling so is only normal. And instead of ignoring or avoiding such feelings, it is important to embrace them and take a break for one’s well-being and “to help combat the epidemic of stress”, suggests nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Don’t we all get exhausted from living the regular hackneyed routine? Some days we just want to give up, not knowing where we’re going and what we’re after. Everything seems like a farce and meaningless, especially in this pandemic. Not only is it okay, but it is something we should encourage to help combat the epidemic of stress that can wear down your physical and mental health. So, it’s important to take a break from the job, the routine, and the demands of life in order to allow yourself a break from life when you come to question the meaning of your existence,” she mentioned.

Stressed the need to take a break, she said: “You may not be able to get away for a vacation or even a long weekend, but you can definitely take a little break. You literally owe it to yourself.”

Here’s what you can do.

Unplug and undo

Shut down all electronic distractions. Computer, tablet, phone, all of it — anything that can ping or flash or catch your attention. Spend some time in the world or in your own mind.

Find moments of happiness

This could mean going outside and feeling the sun on your skin, listening to music you love, or eating a piece of chocolate.

Make the choice to be happy and you’ll live a much joyful life.

Take time out for yourself.

Eat a meal without rushing

Don’t just scarf down your food. Eat a meal mindfully and gratefully, savouring every bite.

Pause and reflect

Take time to observe tiny details. Carefully look at things you usually take for granted.

