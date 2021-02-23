Sweaty palms, armpits and feet? Count on these Ayurvedic home remedies

Sweating is a vital function that helps the body cool down. But, any sweating experienced when the body does not need such cooling down is termed as excessive sweating or palmoplantar hyperhidrosis. This is often experienced on the palms, soles of the feet and/or armpits.

There may be several reasons for the same. Anxiety, spicy foods, heat are some of the triggers. Apart from these, an underlying medical condition like diabetes can also be the reason. Therefore, it is important to seek a medical diagnosis.

Dr Shyam VL, an ayurvedic practitioner mentioned how unlike sweating from other parts of the body, sweating from palms and soles of the feet is responsive to “emotional stimuli than to temperature”. “Therefore, palmoplantar hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating does not occur during sleep,” he said.

Here are some measures that can help.

*Wipe palms with a cloth dipped in cold, concentrated black tea. The tannic acid in the tea has astringent properties that can act as a natural antiperspirant.

*You could also soak your palms for 20 minutes in the same liquid.

*Apply sandalwood paste and/or aloe vera gel on your underarms, palms and soles.

*Avoid hot or spicy food that can worsen the condition.

*Reduce intake of broccoli, white onion, beef, liver, and turkey.

