Exam stress: This healthy mix can sharpen your child’s memory

Try a simple recipe to boost your memory power. (Source: File Photo; representative image) Try a simple recipe to boost your memory power. (Source: File Photo; representative image)

Exams are a stressful time not only for a child, but also their families. So if your child is due to appear for an examination anytime soon, here is a simple way to sharpen their memory and make them more focused, and thus less stressed, suggested nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

In an Instagram post, Batra shared a quick DIY or do-it-yourself recipe that is sure to help. If you are wondering what it is, take a look below:

The mix is a simple recipe of brain boosting foods that have been known to sharpen memory and aid in concentration.

Here’s the recipe of the mixture.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Walnuts (powdered)

1tbsp – Almonds (powdered)

1tsp – Mishri (powdered)

1/2tsp – White pepper

1/4 cup – Curd

Method

Mix all the ingredients together.

The mix, according to Batra, helps children to “focus better, sharpen their memory and feel less stressed during exam season”.

Here’s why these foods matter

Walnuts

Walnuts are effective for boosting brain health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Walnuts are effective for boosting brain health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Walnuts are considered to be good to boost brain health. With a high concentration of DHA, a type of Omega-3 fatty acid, the nut has shown to protect brain health in newborns, improve cognition power in adults, and prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Mishri or rock sugar

The cystallised sugar lumps are known as an instant energy booster, which is essential for clear thinking and focus.

Almonds

Vitamin E in almonds helps boost memory. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Vitamin E in almonds helps boost memory. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Almonds are considered brain food as the high levels of vitamin E in them is known to boost focus and preserve memory power.

Considering the ingredients are themselves effective in boosting memory, a mixture of these becomes all the more potent, if Batra’s post is anything to go by.

Have you tried this mix yet?

