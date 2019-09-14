Everything you need to know about the latest skincare fad ‘micro-needling’

Several small needles pricking the skin does not paint a relaxing picture, does it? If anything, it sounds horribly painful and uncomfortable. But, it happens to be the latest trend that has taken the cosmetic industry by storm — and it goes by the name of ‘micro-needling’.

The benefits

Advertising

Across the world, there are many who burn with the desire to stay youthful and defy age for as long as they can. For them, micro-needling is nirvana. Not only does the procedure generate more collagen (an essential protein that keeps the skin youthful) and skin tissue, it also makes the skin smoother and firmer. Mostly done on the face, it helps treat various scars and wrinkles.

It also increases the thickness of the skin and reduces stretch marks.

ALSO READ | Vitamin C-rich drinks that can enhance your skin health (recipes inside)

The procedure

Advertising

Considered to be a safe procedure, micro-needling is done on people who are in overall good health. It is minimally invasive, though not for women who are pregnant. The total time taken — preparation and procedure — is that of about two hours. following which, you are likely to experience a bit of redness and irritation.

Micro-needling is mostly done using a derma-roller. As such, it is also often referred to as ‘derma-rolling’.

Risks

Every procedure comes with risks, so make sure you know what they are before opting for them. Side effects may include swelling, bruising, general discomfort, redness and flaking of skin. Tread with caution and only go to a certified dermatologist or aesthetician.

You can also do a treatment at home, using derma-rollers.

How celebrities roll

Many celebrities swear by this treatment, and credit it for their flawless skin. Kourtney Kardashian, for example, has been using derma-rollers for a while, having recently shared this picture on Instagram.

Verified

“No makeup. Been using my Hora x Poosh Derma roller three nights a week with our Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum which I use every night and every morning and both have changed the texture and tone of my skin, especially after a summer in the sun,” the caption read.

Other A-listers who are known to micro-needle are: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Brad Pitt, among others.