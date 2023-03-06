Female sexual dysfunction is ‘more common than we think’; here are some common causes

Despite being common, most women do not open up about suffering from female sexual dysfunction, which is characterised by recurrent and consistent issues with sexual desire and response. This, in turn, can lead to a strain in your current sexual relationships.

“There is a broad spectrum of conditions, including low sexual arousal, sexual desire, inability to orgasm and pain during intercourse, which are a part of sexual dysfunction,” said Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician. She added that while both men and women experience sexual dysfunction, “it is less socially acceptable for women to have it, and they even find it difficult to talk to their healthcare providers.”

Stressing something similar, Dr Nina Mansukhani, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, wrote on Instagram, “Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) is more common than we think. From women in their 30s to perimenopausal women, many suffer but do not voice it,” adding that causes like chronic fatigue, vitamin D deficiency, thyroid disorders, painful intercourse, high body weight, lack of exercise, hormone intake, androgen insufficiency play a role.

Here is everything you need to know about FSD, according to the expert:

There are various symptoms depending on the kind of sexual dysfunction you are facing:

*The most common FSD includes a lack of sexual desire and interest.

*Your desire for sex may be there, but you have problems with arousal– difficulty to become aroused or maintain arousal during sex.

*You have a persistent difficulty of reaching an orgasm, despite constant stimulation.

*You experience pain while sexual stimulation or vaginal contact.

These problems can arise due to different factors, which are often interlinked such as:

*Medical conditions like cancer, multiple sclerosis, heart disease, kidney failure or bladder problems.

*Specific medications such as antidepressants, antihistamines, blood pressure medicines and chemotherapy drugs

*Lower oestrogen levels after menopause can change your sexual responsiveness as a decrease in oestrogen leads to lower blood flow to the pelvis, which can cause changes in your genital tissues

*Decreased oestrogen also contributes to a thinner and less elastic vaginal lining, especially if you are not sexually active, which can lead to dyspareunia (painful intercourse)

*Hormone levels also vary after pregnancy and during breastfeeding, leading to vaginal dryness.

*Untreated depression and anxiety as well as long-term stress or sexual abuse

*Long-term distress in your relationship

*Problems with body image

*Cultural and religious issues with sex

FSD can be treated using the following, as per Dr Mansukhani:

*Counselling for relationship issues and setting new sexual goals

*Androgen therapy is the mainstay

*Transdermal testosterone patches

*Testosterone transdermal gel 1% 5 gm per day for 3 months

*Menopause hormone therapy is effective

*Local oestrogen gels and vaginal moisturisers should be used

*Oral testosterone is not recommended

Dr Mansukhani said, “Please speak with your doctor to check whether it is suitable for you to start hormone therapy before initiating any such therapy,” explaining that it is important to monitor patients on hormone therapy and it should be short term.

Concurring, Dr Varshney told indianexpress.com, “Before treatment, there should be a proper identification of the cause. For instance, if it is because of a certain medication, then an alternative medicine should be prescribed,” concluding that women should speak freely to their gynaecologist if they suffer from any of the above symptoms.

