Here’s everything to know about cerebral aneurysm

Cerebral aneurysm is a serious health condition that can turn fatal if not diagnosed properly and in time. Previously, Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke had opened up about the life-threatening condition during her time on the show, sharing with The New Yorker in 2019 that she had to undergo multiple surgeries and endure a long recovery period because of it.

What is it?

According to Dr Vishal Chafle, consultant, interventional neurology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, aneurysm is the outpouring or ballooning of vessel wall, which makes it weak and causes it to rupture, leading to brain haemorrhage (subarachnoid hemorrhage).

“Most aneurysms are idiopathic and grow over time. Sometimes, they occur due to trauma,” the doctor told indianexpress.com.

He added that if ruptured it can cause brain haemorrhage which is a life-threatening condition. “A person develops a severe headache, vomiting, limb weakness, disorientation, and at times unconsciousness.”

Dr Chafle warned that in ruptured aneurysm, approximately one-third of patients cannot reach the hospital, one-third develop neuro-deficit despite treatment, and one-third show good recovery.

What does the treatment and recovery process look like?

“As mentioned earlier, subarachnoid haemorrhage is a life-threatening condition. Patients need immediate hospitalization and ICU care. Aneurysm is treated by endovascular coiling or surgical clipping,” the doctor concluded.

