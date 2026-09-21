Ibuprofen, decongestants, and antacids: Everyday medicines people with high blood pressure should avoid

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If you have high blood pressure, you must take your prescribed medication regularly—but also know what may interfere with your blood-pressure control. Some commonly used medicines and supplements can raise BP or reduce your treatment’s effectiveness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman – Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, lists the following:
The same caution applies to supplements.
Dr Sanjeev says, “Natural does not automatically mean ‘safe’. Products containing liquorice (mulethi), ginseng or ephedra, and some so-called energy or weight-loss supplements may increase BP or interfere with cardiovascular medicines. High doses of caffeine and stimulant-containing pre-workout products can also cause temporary rises in BP.”
It is also important to watch salt-containing effervescent tablets and supplements, particularly in people with hypertension, heart failure or kidney disease.
The safest approach, Dr Sanjeev says, is simple: Before starting any new medicine, supplement, herbal preparation or over-the-counter product, check with your doctor or pharmacist. Never stop your prescribed BP medication on your own. Good BP control depends not only on taking the right medicine, but also on avoiding substances that quietly work against it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.