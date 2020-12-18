Every woman’s body, comfort level is different: Kareena Kapoor weighs in on period leave debate

She said all this in a recent interview.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, has always been vocal about her experiences — personal and professional. And now, the Veere Di Wedding actor has spoken up about menstruation and weighed in on the period leave debate, saying that the experience might be different for different people. “Every woman’s body is different, and their comfort levels are different. Some people have back pain or terrible cramps, and if a woman cannot come to work, every company should understand that,” she said in an interview with ET. Sharing her experience, she added. “For instance, I might not get cramps, but I could not have possibly done certain songs when I had my periods, so I have managed my work around that.” The way ahead, she suggested, is understanding the nuance. “Companies or production houses should understand that. This is a natural thing, and women should do what’s best for them.”

It must be noted that the actor has not let pregnancy affect her work. She has been spotted out and about shooting for movies and ad commercials and giving us major fashion goals. For instance, she looked lovely in this asymmetrical satin dress with blue stripes on white. The collared dress was from the label L’Mane and we dig the belt detailing around the waist. Check out the pictures below.

