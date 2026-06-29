Heatwave news: Why 43°C feels different in Europe than in India

As Europe experiences an intense heatwave, a social media post comparing temperatures in Europe and India has sparked widespread debate. X user Umed Pratap Singh wrote, “Is 43°C in Europe different than 43°C in India? What’s so rona dhona about? Here, the temperature even touches 48°C.” The post quickly went viral, prompting many users to explain why the same temperature can feel very different depending on where you are.

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One user pointed to differences in housing and cooling systems, writing, “They don’t have ACs. Very few have fans. Many apartments have restrictions on how much a window can open, many of them open upto 10 degrees angle only.” Another highlighted how cities are built for different climates, saying, “Infrastructure is built for the cold. 43 in Europe will feel like >>55 in India. Many houses don’t even have fans; they’re waking up to portable units now out of necessity (sic).” A third user suggested weather conditions also play a role, commenting, “I think may be due to high humidity, like in our coastal area, 35 is unbearable.”