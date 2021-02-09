scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

This essential oil helps relieve joint pain, sore throat and even intestinal worms

Home remedies using essential oils are extremely effective. Here's all you need to know

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 12:30:55 pm
eucalyptus, eucalyptus oil, eucalyptus oil benefits, essential oil benefits, how to relieve cold, how to relieve cold and flu symptoms, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Here's how you can make use of eucalyptus oil. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Essential oils are known to have a relaxing effect on people such that they help induce sleep while also aiding the body to fight seasonal issues like colds and coughs. This is why they have become an essential part of many home remedies over the years. And one such essential oil is eucalyptus. Extracted from eucalyptus leaves, the oil is known to be anti-inflammatory in nature.

Describing how one can use eucalyptus oil for various purposes, ayurvedic practitioner Shyam VL recommended some simple tips.

Check them out below:

“The essential oils extracted from eucalyptus leaves are known for potent analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Natural antioxidants are also found in the plant,” he captioned his Instagram post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |These essential oils will help you relax this weekend

*The oil of eucalyptus can be rubbed gently to relieve pain in the joints and muscles.
*To a glass of warm water, add two ml of eucalyptus oil, a pinch of rock salt, and turmeric powder. Gargle with this solution for sore throat, tonsillitis etc.
*In some cases, an enema is given with oil of eucalyptus to treat patients suffering from intestinal worms.
*When the leaves of eucalyptus are powdered and burnt, the smoke is exposed to wounds to relieve pus and pain.
*Inhalation of steam with few drops of eucalyptus oil is great for nasal congestion and cold.

How do you use eucalyptus oil?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Special wishes images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers and photos to share with your beloved

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X