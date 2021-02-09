This essential oil helps relieve joint pain, sore throat and even intestinal worms

Essential oils are known to have a relaxing effect on people such that they help induce sleep while also aiding the body to fight seasonal issues like colds and coughs. This is why they have become an essential part of many home remedies over the years. And one such essential oil is eucalyptus. Extracted from eucalyptus leaves, the oil is known to be anti-inflammatory in nature.

Describing how one can use eucalyptus oil for various purposes, ayurvedic practitioner Shyam VL recommended some simple tips.

Check them out below:

“The essential oils extracted from eucalyptus leaves are known for potent analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Natural antioxidants are also found in the plant,” he captioned his Instagram post.

*The oil of eucalyptus can be rubbed gently to relieve pain in the joints and muscles.

*To a glass of warm water, add two ml of eucalyptus oil, a pinch of rock salt, and turmeric powder. Gargle with this solution for sore throat, tonsillitis etc.

*In some cases, an enema is given with oil of eucalyptus to treat patients suffering from intestinal worms.

*When the leaves of eucalyptus are powdered and burnt, the smoke is exposed to wounds to relieve pus and pain.

*Inhalation of steam with few drops of eucalyptus oil is great for nasal congestion and cold.

How do you use eucalyptus oil?

