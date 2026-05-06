Expert explains why women over 40 need these 7 specific nutrients and the one supplement warning you can’t ignore

As women cross 40, subtle but significant shifts begin to take place in the body. Hormonal fluctuations, changes in metabolism, concerns about bone density, and evolving nutritional needs can all influence overall health. What worked in your twenties and thirties may no longer be sufficient, making it important to reassess dietary habits and micronutrient intake.

Certain nutrients become particularly crucial during this life stage, potentially supporting energy levels, bone strength, heart health, skin integrity, cognitive function, and hormonal balance. But before you begin adding new pills to your routine, it is worth understanding how nutrient requirements actually change after 40, and which ones you need to add to your daily routine.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

7 most critical vitamins women over 40 genuinely need more of

Women going through perimenopause should prioritise the following nutrients, according to Kanikka Malhotra, a Delhi-based consultant dietician

Vitamin D: Oestrogen dips trigger 2-3% annual bone loss, spiking D needs for density. Indoor lives cut sun-D.

Calcium: Oestrogen dips also spike Calcium needs for bone density.

Magnesium: Magnesium curbs cramps and insomnia.

Vitamin B12: Slower B12 absorption from the gut changes the risks of fatigue/anaemia.

Vitamin B6: B6 supports hormone balance and mood.

Vitamin C: Metabolic shifts strain energy pathways and increase oxidative stress from fluctuations; the skin/heart needs C antioxidants.

Vitamin E: Oxidative stress from fluctuations also increases the need for E antioxidants.

“The thyroid slows down the demand for metabolism. Metabolic shifts strain energy pathways, thereby amplifying B vitamin deficiencies and oxidative stress. Indian diets help, but indoor lives cut sun-D. Prioritise ragi, curd, and eggs, and get regular annual body health check-ups done,” notes Malhotra.

Can these essential nutrients typically be obtained through a balanced diet alone?

Malhotra explains, “Balanced Indian plates like paneer sabzi, ragi roti, curd rice, palak, eggs, and fatty fish twice weekly deliver most vitamins via natural synergy, boosting absorption 20-30% over pills. Women thrive on 2-3 dairy servings, dark leafy greens, nuts, and citrus daily for D, Calcium, B12, and C.”

Yet, she adds that “70% face Vitamin D shortages from indoor routines and pollution-blocked sun; vegans/low-meat diets cut B12 sharply, while perimenopause reduces gut uptake by 50%. Metabolic slowdowns further limit efficiency post-40.”

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Supplements bridge confirmed gaps after blood tests: D3 at 1000–2000 IU or B12 500 mcg if deficient. “Prioritise food first to avoid overload; add amla for C, almonds for E/Magnesium. Track energy and bone health yearly. Consider nutrition supplements for targeted support,” suggests Malhotra.

Risks women should be aware of when self-prescribing vitamin supplements after 40

Vitamins seem like an easy fix after 40, but popping them without a plan can backfire. “Fat-soluble ones like D and E build up in your body, leading to kidney stones or even weaker bones. Too much B6, over 200 mg daily, can cause permanent nerve pain, like tingling hands or feet that won’t go away. They also clash with meds: Calcium blocks your thyroid pill, while E thins blood too much if you’re on aspirin. Long-term, excess multis speed up ageing, raise cancer odds, or shorten life,” cautions Malhotra.

She states, “Here’s the safe way: get blood tests first to check your levels. Build from food, curd for Calcium, sunlight for D, then add supplements only if needed, after discussing with your health expert. No guesswork; it keeps you strong, not sorry.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.