English footballer Leah Williamson reveals how endometriosis affects her game

Leah Williamson, captain of the England women’s football team, has revealed that she suffers from endometriosis and feared that the condition will lead to her missing games during last summer’s European Championship. Reportedly, she was diagnosed with the condition in 2021 while recovering from a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old may have led her team to victory against Germany in the final, but she revealed that she suffered a concussion just before the UEFA Women’s Euro in July.

In an interview with Women’s Health, she said that the concussion made her endometriosis flare up so badly that she couldn’t move from the bathroom floor. “You know when you’re on the bathroom floor and literally like, ‘I can’t move’. When it’s too late to take the tablets because I’m like, in it now,” she said.

Williamson added that getting her period after the concussion was “bad”. “I’m a professional athlete, I’ve always been like, ‘let’s get on with it’,” she said, on how she deals with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Williamson (@leahwilliamsonn)

“But you get to a certain age when you actually say: ‘this is a really big f***ing problem’. I’m pretty sure if men had periods we would have figured out a way to stop them by now without doing any damage.”

In the interview, the footballer said that having an endometriosis flare-up “is a big fear when you get to a tournament not injured”.

ALSO READ | How menstruation can take a physical and mental toll on female athletes

For the unversed, the innermost layer of the uterus is called the endometrium. “When this layer is present at other sites than the uterus, like the ovary, fallopian tubes, rectum and broad ligament, it is known as endometriosis,” said Dr Mannan Gupta, Managing Director and Gynaecologist Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

He said that the symptoms of this condition include “pain during menstruation, chronic pain lasting for more than 6 months, pain during intercourse and pain during passing stool.”

The expert said that early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent the progress of this disease. “Pregnancy and release of pregnancy hormones treat endometriosis. Combined oral contraceptive pills are the mainstay treatment of endometriosis. If ovarian endometriotic cysts are more than 5 cm, then laparoscopic surgical cystectomy is the treatment of choice,” Dr Gupta said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!