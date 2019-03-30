Engaging in low-level physical activities can help reduce the risk of cognitive impairment: Study

There is enough evidence to prove the benefits of exercising and the important role it plays in leading a healthy life. Now a new study led by Michelle Voss from the University of Iowa in Iowa City suggests that engaging even in slight low-level physical activities, such as household chores, can help reduce the risk of cognitive impairment in older adults.

“Although regular exercise benefits aspects of brain health that decline with ageing, training benefits are highly variable in older adults. Factors behind this variability are not well-understood, but could illustrate how to enhance benefits for a broader population,” said the findings that were presented at the Cognitive Neuroscience Society’s symposia in San Francisco.

The study found that “those who had the most improvements in brain network connectivity and the largest cognitive benefits after single workouts also had similarly important positive effects at the end of their training programs”.

The researches revealed how important it is to stay physically active. They drew a link between physical health to brain systems which get improved every time you workout.

Another study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, used data collected through the surveys between 1997 and 2008 to estimate the activity levels of 88,140 people aged 40-85 years, and linked that data with registered deaths up until December 31, 2011.

They calculated the total leisure time physical activity of participants using definitions in 2008 US guidelines, which roughly equate one minute of vigorous activity such as running, fast cycling or competitive sports as equivalent to two minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, gardening or dancing. Even moderate physical activities, such as walking or gardening, may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer or any cause, a study has found.