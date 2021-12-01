scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ

Nutritionist shares ‘5 ultimate energy drinks’; check them out here

"There are plenty of natural energy drinks that can ramp up your energy levels without spiking your blood sugar," said nutritionist Lovneet Batra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 8:50:29 pm
energy drinks, natural energy drinks, what beverages to have during the day, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, natural energy drinks, Indian refreshing drinks, blood sugar control drinks,What kind of energy drinks do you have? (Source: Pixabay)

Instead of reaching out for cold drinks to quench your thirst, why not try natural drinks that are not only delicious but also help one feel energetic and rejuvenated.

Also, unlike the artificially flavoured and processed drinks, natural drinks don’t spike your blood sugar levels, said nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

ALSO READ |What energy drinks could do to your heart

As such, she took to Instagram to share five natural energy-boosting drinks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The good news is that there are plenty of natural energy drinks that can ramp up your energy levels without spiking your blood sugar,” said Batra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Coconut water

Coconut water may be 95 per cent water, but it’s still a great source of energising minerals. Coconut water is a much healthier alternative and contains more than 10 times the potassium, and it’s a naturally sweet and refreshing drink.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that has a long list of health properties: B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and loads of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. But what kombucha is best known for is its probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, which have been shown to boost energy levels.

Jaljeera

Jaljeera is a refreshing drink and rejuvenates you with an instant bout of energy. This much-loved Indian beverage helps with digestion, as it soothes the stomach with its amazing ingredients that are known to treat pain caused due to abdominal cramps.

ALSO READ |Caffeine: Here is why you should and shouldn’t consume it on a daily basis

Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice has protein, iron, potassium, and other essential nutrients that make it the ideal energy drink. It builds body fluids and helps with dryness, dehydration, and fatigue.

Sattu

Sattu, called the ‘poor man’s protein, is rich in iron, manganese, and magnesium, and low on sodium. Sattu provides instant energy and also works as a cooling agent that further keeps the internal organs at ease.

“You don’t have to consume artificial energy drinks to get the energy boost you need. Try out these five natural energy drinks that are packed full of micronutrients to keep you healthy, active, and energised,” mentioned Batra.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Exhibition portrays Bhū, the act of becoming, through ceramics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement