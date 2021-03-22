Want more energy? Here’s what you should pair your fruits with

Here's what to have for good energy throughout the rest of the day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us tend to reach out for processed or fried snacks to satiate our unwanted hunger pangs. But, it must be noted that such foods are high in sugar and salt and must be avoided. They should, instead, be swapped with healthier substitutes like fruits.

However, did you know that you can derive more from fruits by pairing them with a few specific foods?

Throwing light on how one can do just that, nutritionist Shivika Gandhi said: “Grabbing a fruit for healthy evening snacking? Great choice there! However, we do not achieve complete satiety, and then begins the binge trail of chips, biscuits and namkeen”.

So, what’s the best way to avoid binge-eating?

“The best way to add more substance to your fruit is by combining it with nuts or yogurt (good fats or protein). This will result in increased energy density and keep you full for longer,” she recommended.

What can you have?

For instance, try having an apple with a few walnuts. This satiates your hunger pangs for longer.

What is energy density?

In simple terms, energy density is the number of calories (energy) in a specific amount of food. High energy density means that there are a lot of calories. Yogurt and fruits can be eaten together and may exert combined health benefits through potential prebiotic and probiotic effects. Substituting high-energy, nutrient-deficient snacks with fruit and yogurt could reduce the intake of high-calorie foods, as per the nutritionist.

