Feel tired? These foods will help keep you energised throughout the day

Do you feel tired or run-down during the day? Lack of energy not only affects your daily routine but also makes you less productive. It is important to note that your food intake (both quality and quantity) plays a crucial role in determining your energy levels throughout the day. Although all foods give you energy in some form, there are some foods with specific nutrients that may help increase your energy levels and keep you alert and focused.

To help you keep energised through the day, Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetes educator, founder of NutriActivania suggests including the following foods in your daily diet:

Bananas

An excellent source of carbohydrates, potassium and vitamin B6, bananas are one of the best foods to consume if you want to boost your energy levels. A study showed that eating a banana before a cycling trial was as effective as a carbohydrate drink for improving the performance of endurance athletes.

Brown Rice

Unlike white rice, brown rice is less processed and stores more nutritional value in the form of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. A cup (195 grams) of cooked brown rice contains 3.5 grams of fiber and gives about 88 per cent of the reference daily intake (RDI) for manganese, a mineral that assists your enzymes to break down carbohydrates and proteins to generate energy.

Also, thanks to its fiber content, brown rice has a low glycemic index. Thus, it could help regulate blood sugar levels and help you maintain steady energy levels all day long.

Sweet Potatoes

Apart from being delicious, sweet potatoes are a nutritious source of energy for those aiming for an extra boost.

One medium-sized sweet potato packs up to 23 grams of carbohydrates, 3.8 grams of fiber, 28 per cent of the RDI for manganese and a 438 per cent of the RDI for vitamin A.

Also, since they have high fiber content and complex carbs, the body digests them at a slower pace, giving you a steady supply of energy. Sweet potatoes are also a rich source of manganese, which help in the breakdown of nutrients to produce energy.

Eggs

Eggs are not only comfort food, they can also provide energy to keep you going through the day. Eggs are filled with protein, which can give you a steady and sustained source of energy as they do not allow spikes in blood sugar and insulin when digested. Additionally, leucine is the most abundantly found amino acid in eggs, and is known to stimulate energy production in various ways.