Have this energy drink every morning to increase haemoglobin, boost immunity

Have this juice for all your immunity needs. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Do you often wake up feeling tired, and it gets no better even after you have exercised? If the answer to this question is a yes, it is time you pay a little more attention to your diet. This is because, concerns like hair fall, low levels of haemoglobin and low immunity are related to what you consume. If your diet is not rich in the essential antioxidants, it gradually starts showing on your health.

If you have been dealing with these issues, we have an expert-approved energy drink recipe for you.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared an interesting post on her Instagram to counter and relieve such issues.

Here’s what she said: “Lack of haemoglobin can lead to hairfall, weakness (feeling tired/unenergetic) and low immunity. Have this energy drink every morning to keep all your problems at bay.”

Ingredients

1 – Beetroot

1 – Carrot

A handful of coriander leaves

½ – Pomegranate

7-8 – Curry leaves

A handful of mint leaves

1 piece – ginger

½ – Lemon

Method

*Blend all the ingredients in a mixer jar with half a glass of water. Strain and pour it in a glass and add some lime juice.

Benefits

*It helps stimulate the metabolic system as the phytonutrients-rich drink keeps gut health in check.

*The drink promotes blood purification, which reflects on the skin and also protects it from ageing by fighting against free radicals. It also increases the production of red blood cells, hence increasing haemoglobin levels in the body.

*The flavourful combination also helps balance the blood sugar levels. This, in turn, helps keep the heart healthy. Beetroot and carrot contain lutein, beta-carotene and alpha which are good for the heart.

*With minimum calories, the drink helps boost energy levels while satiating hunger pangs.

