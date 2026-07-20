‘I gained 4-5 kilos’: Shamita Shetty on endometriosis, severe pain and weight changes

Shamita Shetty, 47, recently shared that she gained 4-5 kilos in the run-up to endometriosis surgery, which happened in May 2024. “I kind of dragged it on. The right kind of diagnosis wasn’t given to me, and then every time I felt certain symptoms, I thought maybe it was normal. Before the surgery, I was in severe pain for 6-8 months. When the pain woke me up from sleep, that’s when I came to my doctor. I thought it was related to perimenopause. The pain was getting in the way of every other activity I was doing, whether it was my workout or anything else. There was constant lower back pain. I also had a problem with cysts,” said Shetty on actor Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube podcast.

During the conversation, she also spoke about “sudden” weight gain. “I think I must have gained about 4-5 kgs. That was the heaviest I have ever been. I was perimenopausal too,” she said, adding that she also had water retention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Her treating doctor, Dr Neeta Warty, noted that she has Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, which is an infection in the tubes. “We treated her for that. After that, we asked her to come back to check the source of pain, as initially, it was difficult to treat when extremely painful,” said Dr Warty.

Shetty also shared that it took her “a couple of years” to lose the weight.

Dr Dimple Jain, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said endometriosis is not a direct cause of significant weight gain, but many women with the condition notice changes in their weight. “One main reason is bloating and water retention, especially during the menstrual cycle. Hormonal changes and ongoing inflammation can make the abdomen feel swollen, creating the illusion of weight gain even when there hasn’t been an increase in body fat. In fact, this bloating, sometimes called “endo belly,” can be so noticeable that it alters how clothes fit within just a day or two,” said Dr Jain.

Additionally, chronic pelvic pain can limit physical activity. “Hormonal medications used to treat endometriosis may also lead to fluid retention or changes in appetite in some women. As a result, many patients feel heavier or notice that their clothes fit differently, even if the scale hasn’t changed much,” said Dr Jain.

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Can surgery for endometriosis affect body weight?

Yes, but not always in the expected way. “Surgery itself does not cause long-term weight gain or loss. In the weeks after an operation, temporary fluid retention, reduced mobility during recovery, and changes in eating habits may affect the scale. Once healing is finished and pain lessens, many women gradually return to their usual activity levels, which often helps them regain their previous fitness and weight over time. Patience during recovery is important; the body needs time to heal before it can return to old routines,” said Dr Jain.

Why can it take months or even years to lose the extra weight?

Weight recovery after endometriosis depends on several factors, including hormonal balance, the severity of the disease, lifestyle, stress, sleep, and whether medications are still being taken. “For women who have dealt with pain for years, rebuilding exercise routines and healthy habits often takes time, rather than happening quickly. Sustainable weight loss requires patience and shouldn’t be hurried; small, consistent changes usually last longer than drastic ones,” said Dr Jain.

When should women seek medical advice?

Persistent pelvic pain, painful periods that disrupt daily life, pain during intercourse, difficulty conceiving, or frequent bloating should not be ignored as normal. “Early evaluation can help identify endometriosis before it worsens. While weight changes alone are rarely a sign of the condition, they should be looked at in combination with other symptoms. A timely diagnosis and proper treatment can improve quality of life, preserve fertility in many cases, and help women return to their normal routines sooner,” said Dr Jain.

Weight changes linked to endometriosis usually relate more to bloating, medication side effects, and reduced activity than to actual fat gain. “Understanding this can help women feel less discouraged and more informed about what their bodies are experiencing and when to consult a doctor,” said Dr Jain.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.