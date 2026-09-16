Endometriosis and insulin resistance: What current research says

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing pelvic pain, painful periods, fatigue and, in some cases, fertility problems. While it is primarily considered a gynaecological disorder, researchers are increasingly exploring whether its effects extend beyond the reproductive system and influence broader aspects of metabolic health.

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One area attracting growing attention is the possible relationship between endometriosis and insulin resistance. Chronic inflammation, hormonal fluctuations and changes in body composition have all been proposed as factors that could influence how the body responds to insulin. However, the evidence is still evolving, and it remains unclear whether endometriosis directly contributes to insulin resistance, whether the association is indirect, or whether other factors such as lifestyle, medications or co-existing conditions play a larger role. Understanding this connection could have important implications for long-term health, particularly for women concerned about blood sugar regulation and metabolic disease.