Endocrine disorders: From causes to treatments, here’s your go-to guide

One may be diagnosed with an endocrine disorder if their hormone levels are too high or too low, or if their body fails to respond to hormones properly. There are many endocrine disorders — from diabetes to thyroid — that can affect your quality of life, and may require you to make certain changes to your daily lifestyle and diet habits. Read on to know more about the various type of endocrine disorders and their diagnosis.

Causes

Endocrine disorders happen when the endocrine system, which is responsible for producing hormones, is not able to function properly. “One can suffer from these disorders due to various reasons, such as hormonal imbalances. As these conditions affect hormones, they can cause a wide range of symptoms and influence growth and development, metabolism, sexual function, and one’s mood,” said Dr Niranjan Nayak, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics.

These are some of the common endocrine disorders:

*Diabetes is a condition that causes high blood glucose levels owing to the body being unable to either produce or use insulin sufficiently to regulate glucose. A person with diabetes can show signs such as increased thirst and urination, increased hunger, unexpected weight changes, persistent sores, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, tiredness, and even blurry vision.

*Thyroid, which is of two types, is also seen in majority of people. Hyperthyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces too many hormones. The causes of it are inflammation of the thyroid gland or Graves’ disease. The symptoms include a rapid or irregular heartbeat, difficulty sleeping, irritability, tiredness, frequent bowel movements, and weight loss with an increased appetite. Hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid does not produce enough hormones. One will exhibit signs such as weight gain, tiredness, slow speech, dry skin, muscle cramps, confusion, constipation, and tingling in the hands. These endocrine problems will need immediate attention.

Diagnosis

For diagnosis, one is usually asked to get a urine test, MRI, genetic tests, hormone tests, and blood tests based on the type of problems he/she has. Do not skip any tests or scans suggested by the doctor. Doing so, can lead to delay in timely diagnosis and treatment.

Treatment

It may vary from person to person. The doctor will decide the medication or any therapy you may need. Also, stick to a well-balanced lifestyle consisting of nutritious food, exercise, and maintaining an optimum weight.

