Emraan Hashmi admits his ‘staple diet in school’ was not the most healthy: ‘Everyone got addicted to that powder…it was so chatpata’

Emraan Hashmi’s regular diet is bland and repetitive, consisting of foods such as boiled sweet potatoes, chicken keema, and salads. But back in the day, lunch time used to be one of the highlights of school life. The Haq actor recalled in a recent interview that his staple was instant noodles, especially those seasoned with the masala packet. “My staple diet in school was not the most healthy. I used to have a lot of Maggi noodles. That was a thing in the 80s; I always carried it in my dabba. You have that seasoning powder. It became a thing in my school; everyone got addicted to that powder, and we used to end up having it plain. It was so chatpata,” Hashmi told Bollywood Bubble.
But is it healthy to have it for lunch every day?
G Sushma, Clinical Dietitian at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said that lately, there has been significant attention to the adverse effects of consuming spicy instant noodles. Health risks associated with consuming these noodles include high sodium content, which can have long-term effects on blood pressure; low nutritional value, a leading cause of obesity; and high levels of capsaicin, which may lead to food poisoning.
Not only do the preservatives in noodles negatively affect heart health, but the high levels of spice can irritate the digestive system and cause acid reflux, indigestion, and diarrhoea. In fact, spice content can aggravate existing conditions such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and may also cause allergic reactions or addiction to spice in some individuals.
To mitigate its effects, Sushma recommended not using the entire spice packet included with the noodles and adjusting the spice level to your tolerance. “Avoid adding chilli oil or freshly chopped chillies as a topping; this can further aggravate the spice levels, and instead, add fresh vegetables or a source of protein with your noodles to make it a balanced meal,” she told indianexpress.com.
Susham said that instant noodles should not be a major part of your diet, and that consuming them regularly is not recommended by experts. It is associated with health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and increased blood pressure levels, etc.
She shared that the best option is to eat these noodles only twice or three times a month. Whole, real foods such as fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats support overall well-being.
Sushma said such noodles should be avoided by the following:
Consult a healthcare professional to understand your dietary preferences and restrictions to be followed. Maintain a healthy diet and only indulge in instant noodles occasionally, she added.
