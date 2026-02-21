Emraan Hashmi admits his ‘staple diet in school’ was not the most healthy: ‘Everyone got addicted to that powder…it was so chatpata’

"That was a thing in the 80s, that was something I used to always carry in my dabba," recalled the Haq actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi school lunchEmraan Hashmi talks about his school lunch. (Source: Instagram/@therealemraan)
Make us preferred source on Google

Emraan Hashmi’s regular diet is bland and repetitive, consisting of foods such as boiled sweet potatoes, chicken keema, and salads. But back in the day, lunch time used to be one of the highlights of school life. The Haq actor recalled in a recent interview that his staple was instant noodles, especially those seasoned with the masala packet. “My staple diet in school was not the most healthy. I used to have a lot of Maggi noodles. That was a thing in the 80s; I always carried it in my dabba. You have that seasoning powder. It became a thing in my school; everyone got addicted to that powder, and we used to end up having it plain. It was so chatpata,” Hashmi told Bollywood Bubble.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

But is it healthy to have it for lunch every day?

G Sushma, Clinical Dietitian at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said that lately, there has been significant attention to the adverse effects of consuming spicy instant noodles. Health risks associated with consuming these noodles include high sodium content, which can have long-term effects on blood pressure; low nutritional value, a leading cause of obesity; and high levels of capsaicin, which may lead to food poisoning.

Not only do the preservatives in noodles negatively affect heart health, but the high levels of spice can irritate the digestive system and cause acid reflux, indigestion, and diarrhoea. In fact, spice content can aggravate existing conditions such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and may also cause allergic reactions or addiction to spice in some individuals.

What’s a safer route?

To mitigate its effects, Sushma recommended not using the entire spice packet included with the noodles and adjusting the spice level to your tolerance. “Avoid adding chilli oil or freshly chopped chillies as a topping; this can further aggravate the spice levels, and instead, add fresh vegetables or a source of protein with your noodles to make it a balanced meal,” she told indianexpress.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sejal Samarth Gupta (@sejal_samarth)

How often can you eat such noodles?

Susham said that instant noodles should not be a major part of your diet, and that consuming them regularly is not recommended by experts. It is associated with health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and increased blood pressure levels, etc.

She shared that the best option is to eat these noodles only twice or three times a month. Whole, real foods such as fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats support overall well-being.

Who should avoid eating such noodles at all costs?

Sushma said such noodles should be avoided by the following:

Story continues below this ad
  • Children should not eat spicy noodles, as they can pose a health risk. Parents are advised to avoid giving such noodles to their kids at a young age.
  • Elderly individuals have slower digestive rates, and spicier foods can cause discomfort.
  • Individuals diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcers and gastritis are recommended to avoid spicy noodles as they aggravate the existing condition.
  • Those with no or very low tolerance for spice can avoid such noodles.
  • Pregnant women are advised by healthcare professionals not to consume food items high in spice level to mitigate risks such as heartburn.
  • Individuals who may have an allergic reaction to ingredients or seasonings used in spice mix.
  • Those with a sensitive stomach or a pre-existing condition related to digestive health.
ALSO READ | ‘I wash my face with handwash’: Emraan Hashmi jokes about the secret behind his glowing skin

Consult a healthcare professional to understand your dietary preferences and restrictions to be followed. Maintain a healthy diet and only indulge in instant noodles occasionally, she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony
flower
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement