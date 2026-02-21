Emraan Hashmi admits his ‘staple diet in school’ was not the most healthy: ‘Everyone got addicted to that powder…it was so chatpata’

Emraan Hashmi’s regular diet is bland and repetitive, consisting of foods such as boiled sweet potatoes, chicken keema, and salads. But back in the day, lunch time used to be one of the highlights of school life. The Haq actor recalled in a recent interview that his staple was instant noodles, especially those seasoned with the masala packet. “My staple diet in school was not the most healthy. I used to have a lot of Maggi noodles. That was a thing in the 80s; I always carried it in my dabba. You have that seasoning powder. It became a thing in my school; everyone got addicted to that powder, and we used to end up having it plain. It was so chatpata,” Hashmi told Bollywood Bubble.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

But is it healthy to have it for lunch every day?

G Sushma, Clinical Dietitian at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said that lately, there has been significant attention to the adverse effects of consuming spicy instant noodles. Health risks associated with consuming these noodles include high sodium content, which can have long-term effects on blood pressure; low nutritional value, a leading cause of obesity; and high levels of capsaicin, which may lead to food poisoning.

Not only do the preservatives in noodles negatively affect heart health, but the high levels of spice can irritate the digestive system and cause acid reflux, indigestion, and diarrhoea. In fact, spice content can aggravate existing conditions such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and may also cause allergic reactions or addiction to spice in some individuals.

What’s a safer route?

To mitigate its effects, Sushma recommended not using the entire spice packet included with the noodles and adjusting the spice level to your tolerance. “Avoid adding chilli oil or freshly chopped chillies as a topping; this can further aggravate the spice levels, and instead, add fresh vegetables or a source of protein with your noodles to make it a balanced meal,” she told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sejal Samarth Gupta (@sejal_samarth)

How often can you eat such noodles?

Susham said that instant noodles should not be a major part of your diet, and that consuming them regularly is not recommended by experts. It is associated with health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and increased blood pressure levels, etc.

She shared that the best option is to eat these noodles only twice or three times a month. Whole, real foods such as fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats support overall well-being.

Who should avoid eating such noodles at all costs?

Sushma said such noodles should be avoided by the following:

Story continues below this ad

Children should not eat spicy noodles, as they can pose a health risk. Parents are advised to avoid giving such noodles to their kids at a young age.

Elderly individuals have slower digestive rates, and spicier foods can cause discomfort.

Individuals diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcers and gastritis are recommended to avoid spicy noodles as they aggravate the existing condition.

Those with no or very low tolerance for spice can avoid such noodles.

Pregnant women are advised by healthcare professionals not to consume food items high in spice level to mitigate risks such as heartburn.

Individuals who may have an allergic reaction to ingredients or seasonings used in spice mix.

Those with a sensitive stomach or a pre-existing condition related to digestive health.

Consult a healthcare professional to understand your dietary preferences and restrictions to be followed. Maintain a healthy diet and only indulge in instant noodles occasionally, she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.