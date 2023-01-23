Banana, almonds, or raisins – what should you have on an empty stomach every morning?

There are way too many nutrition-related myths, especially when it comes to topics like weight loss, weight gain, lifestyle disorders, and so on. As such, it is always better to seek expert opinions to decipher facts from myths. But one common query that seems to still divide people is ‘what should one have on an empty stomach every morning’, and whether it remains the same for all or changes according to their health conditions. Addressing this very concern, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share guidelines to help one kickstart their day on a healthy note.

“Start your day with a banana, or soaked almonds, or soaked black raisins and not with tea or coffee,” said Diwekar.

Who can have what and how much?

1 Banana: For all those who have digestion issues or experience sugar cravings after a meal. “Buy fresh, local variety. Buy at least 2-3 times a week and do not bring them home in plastic bags, use a cloth bag instead,” she suggested.

6-7 soaked raisins: If you have rated yourself as a person with terrible PMS or with low energy throughout the day, add 1-2 kesar strands about 10 days before the period.

4-5 soaked and peeled almonds: If you have insulin resistance, diabetes, PCOD, low fertility, or poor sleep quality, pick the mamra or the local variety of badam, it is richer in nutrients. For PCOD, switch to 6-7 raisins and 1-2 strands of kesar 10 days before periods.

According to Zoya Surve, dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, while nuts like almonds are rich in fibre and magnesium, and are good for weight management, and heart health, fruits like bananas are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can aid skin health, heart health, as well as the gut.

What to keep in mind after having this morning meal on an empty stomach?

– Its okay to have tea or coffee 10-15 minutes post this meal

– Have a glass of (only) plain water and then have this meal. “Having water the first thing after waking up helps to flush out the toxins and wastes produced by the body during night,” said Surve.

– Eat this within 20 minutes of waking up or post the thyroid pill

– You can workout/do yoga, etc., 15-20 minutes after this meal

– If not working out, you can have your breakfast within an hour of this meal

– You can also drink the water in which you have soaked the raisins

Just after waking up, have water and then a small meal (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Just after waking up, have water and then a small meal (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Some FAQs

I don’t like banana, what should I do?

– Pick any regional, local fruit that is currently in season.

I have a bit of all 3 issues, what should I eat now — banana or almonds or raisins?

A. Pick the one you most like eating as the first meal in the morning. Also feel free to eat banana today, almonds tomorrow, or raisins day after.

So, if I have PCOD, what exactly should I eat?

– Soaked almonds and then 10 days before periods switch to soaked raisins and kesar. If you are unable to predict period date, make the switch when you begin to feel bloated or irritated. This can be followed for endometriosis and adenomyosis too.

Why are we soaking the almonds?

– To unlock the nutrients from it and to allow the phytic acid levels (which can otherwise bind to minerals like zinc and make them unavailable for our body) to go down.

Nutritionist and yoga trainer Juhi Kapoor also recently shared the best food habits to cultivate this year, along with sharing “what to soak overnight to reduce your micronutrient deficiency”.

Read on to know the benefits of black raisins. (Source: Pexels) Read on to know the benefits of black raisins. (Source: Pexels)

For PCOS, acne, and to achieve glowing skin, soak 5-7 almonds overnight, peel them in the morning and consume daily.

For period pain and irregular periods, 6-8 soaked raisins and two strands kesar.

For hair fall and immunity-related problems, soak black raisins overnight and consume next morning, she said.

