Mom-to-be Emma Roberts reveals she froze her eggs after struggle with endometriosis

Revealing her ordeal with endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places like the fallopian tubes, actor Emma Roberts said she was forced to freeze her eggs prior to getting pregnant.

“A few years ago, I learned that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager,” the 29-year-old actor told Cosmopolitan.

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic?” she added.

She further revealed that it wasn’t until she switched to a female doctor in her late 20s that she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis.

“She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic,” she said. “But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.’”

Roberts recalled that she felt “terrified” by the prospect.

“Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids… I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process,” added the Nancy Drew actor.

“When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.”

Roberts explained that the moment she stopped thinking about conceiving, she got pregnant.

“But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” she said. “Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realise that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund have reportedly been dating for a year and announced their pregnancy in August this year.

