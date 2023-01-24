Emily Ratajkowski opens up about experiencing imposter syndrome; know what it means

Emily Ratajkowski recently donned a purple cap and a graduation gown to deliver an inspiring and heartfelt commencement speech for Hunter College’s class of 2023. During her impassioned address to the students, the model and activist opened up about imposter syndrome and the need to celebrate oneself. “It’s hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy. And I bet a few people here feel the same way,” she started out saying.

Emily continued that if you find yourself unable to celebrate yourself, do it for people around you. “So, if you can’t celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others; for the friends and family that greeted you when you returned home after your long day, who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule, who encouraged you when you were filled with stress and hopelessness — for the loved ones who fill this audience, who can remember when you first had the idea to try and get this degree and cheered you on when you were sure you’d never make it,” the 31-year-old said.

She concluded by emphasising the need to value the people around us. “The people in your life who love you are a precious gift; treat them as such, enjoy them as such, celebrate with them. Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of [inaudible due to applause]. Congratulations to the class of 2023.”

In another shorter clip, posted by Emily, she said, “Here’s what I missed in not celebrating; I missed out on joy.”

What is imposter syndrome?

It is a mental health issue due to which one can consistently experience self-doubt, even in areas where he/she typically excels, experts say. Imposter syndrome can also feel like restlessness and nervousness, and it can cause negative self-talk. Symptoms of anxiety and depression often accompany imposter syndrome,” Aishwarya Raj, a clinical psychologist practising in Delhi-NCR, said.

Agreeing, Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist, Kolkata said that imposter syndrome makes one believe that whatever they have accomplished has more to do with a stroke of luck rather than a result of their hard work and skill set.

“Self-doubt, perfectionism, fear of failure, inability to objectively assess one’s capabilities and an inclination to catastrophise also are common experiences,” she said.

Symptoms

Raj listed some common symptoms associated with imposter syndrome:

*Inability to realistically assess your competence and skills

*Attributing your success to external factors

*Berating your performance

*Fearing that you won’t live up to expectations

*Sabotaging your own success

*Setting very challenging goals

*Feeling disappointed when you fall short

How to manage?

To manage the condition, Dey suggested some helpful measures:

*Pay close attention to achievements and find at least three attributes of yourself that led to the achievement.

*Understand that perfection only exists as a theory whose sole utility is to push us to do our own best, not the best that has ever been achieved.

*Accept that our ‘best’ will differ from day to day, and this is true for every human being.

*Acknowledge that comparing oneself to others doesn’t work because no one starts from the same starting line, and that luck has a role to play in everyone’s achievements. Very few things in life are successful merely because of the effort one puts in. Luck and a valid skillset can coexist.

*Plan out an action plan in case the worst happens. This is also to realise that no matter how bad it gets, things can always change.

