scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Emilia Clarke opens up about losing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain following aneurysm; know what it means

"As soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone," Emilia said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 5:30:56 pm
Emilia ClarkeEmilia on surviving two brain aneurysms (Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram)

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, famous for essaying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the superhit HBO series, recently opened up about suffering two brain aneurysms while filming the show.

In an interview with BBC One‘s ‘Sunday Morning’, Emilia expressed her surprise over the fact that she is able to speak and lead a normal life.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“You gain a lot of perspectives. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions,” the actor shared, adding she is “in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke 

Detailing her condition, the actor revealed that “quite a bit of it (brain) is missing”. “There’s quite a bit missing, which always makes me laugh. Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone,” Emilia said.

ALSO READ |What is ‘Turkey teeth’, the latest trend dentists are warning against?

An aneurysm is basically an excessive swelling in an artery of the brain. Talking about the loss of certain parts of the brain due to the condition, Dr Shamsher Dwivedee, Chairman – Neurosciences and Director – Clinical Services, Vimhans Niyati Super Speciality Hospital said, “When there is an aneurysm, which is a weak spot in the wall of the artery, there is a high risk of bleeding in that part which further damages the brain.”

What happens when some parts of the brain get damaged? Explaining the same, Dr Dwivedee told indianexpress.com, “The number of cells in your brain remains constant from the time of your birth. They don’t multiply. As such, there is no replacement of brain tissues when they are damaged or lost. But, recovery takes place because other cells try to take away the job of the dead cells.  However, if the loss of brain mass is big, then other cells may not be able to take over the work which the dead cells were doing. This property of the brain is known as plasticity.”

But the plasticity reduces as we grow older. Hence, young people, especially those in the paediatric age group, have high brain plasticity, he said, adding that they have higher chances of recovery as compared to older people.

The impact also depends on the area of the brain that has suffered damage. The expert elucidated, “Each area of the brain has predominantly one function like the back part is for vision, left half of the brain in right-handed individuals is for speech, etc.”

ALSO READ |‘Next time, I will be prepared’: Shenaz Treasurywala shares tips, remedies to manage altitude sickness in Ladakh

The actor had first opened up about her health condition in 2019, in an essay for The New Yorker. She revealed that the health scares began soon after the first season and just before she assumed her role as Daenerys in 2011, she started feeling a “shooting, stabbing, constricting pain” in her head during a workout with her trainer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke 

“I immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain and push through it…At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged,” she had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Britain records highest ever temperature as heatwave intensifies

Britain records highest ever temperature as heatwave intensifies

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?
Explained

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

Why an India-Africa conclave taking place in New Delhi is important?
Explained

Why an India-Africa conclave taking place in New Delhi is important?

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

African swine fever reported in Assam: All you need to know about the non-zoonotic disease

African swine fever reported in Assam: All you need to know about the non-zoonotic disease

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Viktor & Rolf, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Giambattista Valli, Dior, Paris Fashion Show, Paris Couture Week 2022
In pictures, a round-up of some of the best collections from Paris Couture Week 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement