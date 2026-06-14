Elon Musk sparks debate on India’s falling fertility rate; what it means for the future

Elon Musk is worried India’s population is headed towards a sharp decline. According to the 2025 State of World Population report released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), India’s total fertility rate has fallen to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman required to maintain a stable population. The billionaire took to X to further share that “Delhi’s fertility rate now sits at 1.2, lower than Finland’s.”

India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago. https://t.co/RsWf0PK6wx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2026

But what does that mean in the long run?

Dr Pallavi Prasad, Nova IVF Fertility, Basveshawaranagar, Bengaluru, says that the issue of declining fertility rate is often “misinterpreted,” adding that fear is not that India’s population is rapidly shrinking and becoming the smallest, but the long-term effect of a consistently low birth rate.

“We are still among the world’s most populous nations. But a low birth rate will result in a situation where the number of young people joining the labour force will be insufficient to take care of the old population that is growing at a fast pace,” she explains.

This situation could place considerable strain on economic growth, healthcare infrastructure, and welfare systems.

While Musk amplified population concerns, the report highlighted that the issue was not just about women having fewer children, but whether they were able to make reproductive choices freely.

Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru adds that from a public health angle, one of the bigger worries is that more and more people, and couples, are noticing fertility problems only once they actually decide to begin a family.

Biological fertility and reproductive plans do not always keep the same tempo. “Even though social, educational, and career options have expanded a lot, awareness about age related fertility drop hasn’t matched that change, at least not in the same way,” Dr Jetty shares.

Why is the fertility rate decreasing?

What is equally important is also understanding the ‘why’ behind all this, to figure out what is actually going on.

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Dr Prasad says that today’s generation is marrying later, planning pregnancies later, and then running into issues that the earlier generations did not really have.

“The cost of raising a child has climbed pretty sharply. Career pressure, financial responsibilities, urban living style, and fertility-related health issues are all nudging the way couples decide about family planning, whether consciously or not,” she shares, adding that in her own practice, she sees couples all the time who say they want children, but end up delaying parenthood because they do not feel ready. Not just in a practical sense but emotionally, professionally, and financially too.

The cost of raising a child has climbed pretty sharply. (Magnific) The cost of raising a child has climbed pretty sharply. (Magnific)

Dr Jetty also believes there is the uptick of health conditions that can mess with reproductive well-being, like obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, PMOS, endometriosis, stress linked health issues, and environmental exposures. These drivers are showing up more often in younger groups and they might affect the chance to conceive naturally by the time people feel ready.

“The issue isn’t just that every couple will end up dealing with infertility, more that many people are sliding into their reproductive years without solid background on fertility preservation, reproductive timelines, and basic preventive health,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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So, what’s the solution?

Thus, according to Dr Prasad, the answer lies not in alarming people or treating fertility as a numbers game. It is on us to create conditions that make parenthood feel easier and more accessible.

Instead of creating a panic after seeing such reports, Dr Prasad says it would be much better and meaningful to focus more on reproductive healthcare, more awareness about fertility and its timing, affordable childcare, supportive workplace policies, and stronger help for women.

“Stronger maternal healthcare systems and solid support for preventive healthcare matter a lot. Public health conversations should also push men and women to see reproductive health as part of overall wellbeing, not as something you only think about when pregnancy is being planned,” Dr Jetty adds.

Fertility is often treated like it only matters when you need a specific treatment, but it should also be treated more like a prevention story and education one too.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.