Ellie Goulding reveals she fasts up to 40 hours at a time

Ellie Goulding revealed she has a lot of water while fasting. (Source: elliegoulding/Instagram) Ellie Goulding revealed she has a lot of water while fasting. (Source: elliegoulding/Instagram)

Love Me Like You Do singer Ellie Goulding has revealed she fasts up to 40 hours at a time. The singing sensation consumes water and other beverages for almost two days while she is fasting.

“On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues,” Goulding was quoted as saying by Mirror. She began with fasting for 12 hours and built her way up to 40-hours fast over time.

Read| The latest diet mantra: Eating and fasting

Addressing the health concerns associated with fasting for such a long duration, Goulding said it was approved by a doctor. “I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after,” she added.

“Fasting from time to time is a great way to give your digestive system a break,” she remarked.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also completed a 23-hour long fast, which he announced via an Instagram post. Fasting, a ritual in various cultures and religions, is known to have a lot of health benefits although it is recommended that one consults a doctor first, especially if there is an underlying health condition. Fasting is known to fight inflammation, keep blood sugar levels in control, prevent neurodegenerative disorders, boost metabolism and induce weight loss.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd