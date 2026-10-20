‘Even though I didn’t give birth’: Ektaa Kapoor on navigating postpartum struggles after surrogacy

Ektaa Kapoor, who welcomed her son in 2019 through surrogacy, recently opened up about going through her own kind of postpartum in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. The producer said 2021-2022 was one of the most difficult years of her life. “For me, it was the worst during COVID, the worst year for me mentally because I could not… Even though I didn’t give birth to my son, I had postpartum of my own kind. I was really grappling with my motherhood,” she said.

What kind of difficulties does a woman undergo after becoming a mother through surrogacy?

The experience of motherhood through surrogacy can carry its own emotional weight, says Dr Tripti Raheja, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, and although the woman does not give birth to the baby, she may still face several psychological, social, and adjustment-related problems in the postpartum phase.