Eight home remedies for bleeding gums that you should consider

Many people experience bleeding of the gums from time to time. Sometimes it is painful — if caused by some external injury such as hard brushing or rough toothbrush bristles — and other times, it could indicate some underlying oral health condition that needs medical attention.

According to Dr Damini Agarwal, a Lucknow-based endodontist and aesthetic dentist, and founder of Infinity Clinic, while caring for your teeth is important, many people forget the importance of caring for the gums, which is an important part of your oral hygiene routine.

“If your gums bleed when you brush your teeth, you are probably suffering from a mild case of gingivitis. Gum bleeding is very common. The best recommendation is always to visit your dentist who will advise you on the best treatment,” she says.

The doctor, however, says there are certain home remedies that can help prevent the bleeding and inflammation of gums. Read on to find out.

Clove oil: Considered to be one of the best home remedies, it helps to reduce the inflammation of gums and stop the bleeding. Take a little clove oil and directly rub it on your gums or chew one or two pieces of cloves. You may feel a slight burning sensation, but it will help to reduce the inflammation.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera has many therapeutic properties and one of them is to decrease gum inflammation. Take a small amount of aloe vera pulp and massage on the gums. Let the pulp settle before rinsing your mouth. Mild gum diseases can be taken care of by consuming liquids that have natural aloe vera gel in them.

Regular brushing and flossing: Prevention is better than cure. Take care of your gums and start brushing twice daily along with flossing once. Not only will it help you get a pearly white smile, it will also help keep several gum diseases and teeth problems away.

Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables: Fresh and unprocessed vegetable and fruits are not only good for overall health, but also for healthy gums. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and low in calories. Chewing on raw vegetables helps in massaging gums and improving blood circulation, thereby helping reduce the bleeding.

Warm saline rinses: One of the easiest and simplest home remedies is to gargle with lukewarm salt water. Take some lukewarm water and add a bit of salt and gargle with it two to three times a day. Make sure the water is not too hot.

Oil pulling: Oil pulling is a method of swishing some oil in your mouth to help fight infections that cause your gums to bleed. Rinse with coconut or sesame oil to ensure your mouth is clear of harmful bacterial growth.

Vitamin C: Amla (gooseberry) and lemons are rich sources of vitamin C and help to reduce inflammation of gums. Consumption of half an amla or lemon every day is beneficial in reducing deficiency of vitamin C.

Quit smoking: Tobacco can be hazardous when it comes to your oral health. Smoking can lower your body’s immune system response, making it harder for your body to fight plaque which can lead to gum disease.

