From eggs to salmon: Foods that help ease muscle soreness

Strenuous exercising can sometimes lead to muscle soreness. But if it gets worse, it becomes a matter of concern as it can lead to extreme pain in the gluteus maximus. When even the simple act of picking up a bag starts feeling like a task, you are possibly suffering from DOMS — or delayed onset muscle soreness, which is usually caused after workouts.

Hence paying attention to post-workout recovery is of prime importance and many people emphasise on taking long ice baths, expensive massages and even medications. “However, an important thing to note is that the most effective way to release muscle tightness is actually through the kind of food you consume. A few nutritious food items, when included in your post-workout diet, can aid in combatting inflammation and delayed onset muscle,” says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, co-founder, Fitness & Nutritional Scientist.

To help you keep fit, following are a few food items that will help fight muscle pain and soreness:

Eggs

Protein is the most important building block of muscles, and adding a few sources of protein like eggs to your diet may help reduce the danger of developing DOMS. Moreover, the protein one can get from an egg is completely suited to fighting soreness and encourage healthy muscle growth.

A single egg contains about 6 grams of protein. One can also get important vitamins and minerals, precisely vitamins A, E and K along with vitamin B through regular consumption of egg. Eggs are also an amazing source of leucine, which is associated with muscle recuperation.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in protein as well as healthy fat, both of which play an important role in rebuilding muscles. Each salmon serving is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and is known to help fight inflammation, increase blood flow to muscles, reduce muscle soreness and combat swelling.

Turmeric

Turmeric helps in healing wounds and injuries. It is also effective in reducing discomfort linked with DOMS, decreasing the impact of injury, and also improving muscle performance. One must add a considerable amount of curcumin-loaded turmeric to eggs, smoothies, and milk to get the best result.

Bananas

Easy to digest, bananas are a good source of carbohydrates. They help spike just the right level of insulin to the body and help dive protein into the muscles to improve its renovation and growth. An excellent source of potassium, eating bananas also helps in easing muscle soreness post gymming.

Tart Cherry

Tart cherries are known for being rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. An important compound in cherries, known as anthocyanins, plays a vital role in decreasing muscle discomfort and paleness, redness, and even cellular injury which usually occurs after performing a tough exercise.

Cottage Cheese

Whey and casein are the two types of protein cottage cheese is rich in. This healthy food item also comes packed with live cultures (good bacteria) that contribute to breaking down the nutrients that can help improve muscle tissues and make it strong.

Watermelon

An excellent post-workout fruit, watermelon’s vital amino acids and l-citrulline has an ability to soothe painful, tender muscles. The natural sugars present in the fruit help in driving protein content into the muscles and refill low glycogen stores, while its water content helps in preventing muscle cramping and dehydration.

So, stock your kitchens and refrigerators with these healthy ingredients!