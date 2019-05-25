From eggs to pulses: Foods you should eat to maintain good muscle health

Good muscle health is essential for a leading a healthy life as muscles are important for functions like maintaining body posture and position, lifting of objects, and activities like running, cycling, swimming. In fact, the interplay of muscle mass and fat mass in our body determines the overall metabolic health of an individual.

Advertising

Dr Nandan Joshi, head, nutrition science & medical affairs, Danone India explains that good muscle health is a combination of good muscle mass, strength and endurance. A diet deficient in protein can accelerate the wear and tear of muscles, therefore it is important to replenish your protein levels daily. An average adult needs approximately 55g of protein daily.

Also Read: Almonds are the preferred snacking nut, pre and post-workout: Study

Consuming quality protein in adequate amount is very important. For example, vegetarian sources of protein have lower quantity of one of these amino acids – lysine, threonine or methionine, and it is important to eat certain foods in combination to get all essential amino acids.

Advertising

There are certain food groups which are enriched with high quantity of protein and consumption of these foods is needed to meet the protein requirement.

Below, he shares a few common sources of protein that should be included in the diet:

Seafood

The term seafood extends to include all the edible aquatic organisms. Most commonly it is used to refer to fishes which are a source of high protein. A typical 100 gm of fish contains 20 gm of protein.

Eggs

They are reputed to be the cheapest source of protein. They are easy to find and can be consumed in different ways. One egg has 6-7 gm of protein and this protein is considered as a good quality of protein.

Milk, Cheese, and Yogurt

Milk and milk products like dahi (yogurt) are an excellent source of protein. 100 ml of milk has 3 gm of protein. Given its ubiquitous nature, milk is found in every kitchen and can be transformed into products like yogurt, paneer which further can be consumed to meet the protein requirement.

Chicken

Chicken is considered as a rich source of protein. 100 gm of chicken contains 22 gm of protein. The protein present in chicken is considered as complete as it contains all amino acids which are present in protein.

Pulses

They are the proverbial source of protein, especially for those looking for alternative to non-vegetarian food. Pulses or dal are commonly consumed by Indians daily. It is part of our staple diet and offer various health benefits including providing protein and fiber. The quantity of protein present in pulses vary according to the type but roughly it has 22 g of protein for 100 gm of pulses.

Protein Supplement

The protein requirement of our body is often unmet by our daily diet. That’s why it is suggested to include a protein supplement which will help bridge this gap. It is often perceived that these supplements are for body builders only since they need additional dietary intervention for protein, but this is incorrect. Protein is for everyone. There is a change in the way protein supplements are consumed and formats like protein biscuits and bars are gaining currency as they are easy to consume.