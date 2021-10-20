How do you like your eggs? Nutritionist shares an ideal way of eating them

Eggs are common and popular breakfast options in many parts of the world. But, different people like to prepare their eggs differently. While some like to boil eggs and eat them, others like scrambled eggs, and some others like them in omelette form.

No matter how you take your eggs, the most important thing to consider is that it is a part of your everyday diet. But, it is also true that egg preparation matters a lot, in terms of how and how much protein is entering your body.

Dietician and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says the “sunny side up” preparation of eggs is quite healthy.

In an Instagram post she writes, “Fun fact: Most nutrients in an egg are present in the yolk. Eating the egg white and yolk together in a whole egg provides the right balance of protein, fat, and calories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

Agarwal says this combination “allows most people to feel fuller and more satisfied after eating eggs”.

Eggs are considered to be superfoods. According to Dr Rohini Patil, founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle, eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which are lacking in the modern diet. In fact, a single egg contains:

– Vitamin A – 6 per cent

– Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

– Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

– Phosphorus – 9 per cent

– Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

– Selenium – 22 per cent

So, while it is imperative to eat an egg every day, it is also important to take into account its preparation. How do you like your eggs?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!