From fighting iron deficiency to promoting weight loss: Here’s why you should have eggs

Ensure you have adequate eggs in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Eggs are among the very few foods you could actually classify as a “superfood”, says Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle. She adds that eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which are lacking in the modern diet. So, do you consume enough eggs to meet your body’s requirements?

A single large boiled egg contains:

Vitamin A – 6 per cent

Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

Phosphorus – 9 per cent

Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

Selenium – 22 per cent

Here are some of the health benefits of eggs

Help improve performance

“Eggs have a high satiety index, which means they make you feel full for long. One big egg supplies 6g of high-quality protein and a huge variety of necessary nutrients, except vitamin C. This is why a fruit or orange juice with egg and whole wheat bread provides the perfect breakfast to perform well in a challenging environment,” Dr Patil told indianexpress.com.

Help meet body’s iron requirement

The nutritionist adds that many people with mild deficiency experience vague symptoms of tiredness, headaches and irritability. Iron is a carrier of oxygen in the blood and plays an important role in immunity, energy metabolism and many other functions in the body. “The room in egg yolk is in the form of gems iron, the most readily absorbable and usable form of iron in food and more absorbable than the form of iron in most supplements,” she elucidates.

Improve nutrient adequacy of diet

The nutrients density of eggs makes them a valuable contributor to a nutritious diet. A study among egg vs non-egg consumers revealed that the diets of non-egg consumers were more likely to fall short of vitamin A, E and B12. “Eggs contribute 10-20 per cent of dilate and 20-30 per cent of vitamin A, E and B12 among egg consumers. This study shows the important role one food can play in ensuring nutrient adequacy,” Dr Patil said.

Do you have eggs? (Photo: Getty Images) Do you have eggs? (Photo: Getty Images)

Don’t increase blood cholesterol

To put things into perspective, it is important to realise that foods high in fat, especially saturated and trans fatty acids, have a far greater impact on heart health than cholesterol in food. Eggs should be recognised as an inexpensive, versatile and digestible source of protein.

Can help to promote weight loss

Eggs with toast have a 50 per cent higher satiety index than breakfast cereals. Starting the day with an egg breakfast increases satiety in overweight people and may help with weight loss. “When teamed up with wholegrain and fruits or vegetables, there are complete meal, readily available, easy to make and inexpensive making then useful in weight loss program,” she said.

ALSO READ | How to pick the best eggs and make fluffy omelettes

Help to promote brain health

Choline is a nutrient that facilitates brain development in the foetus and newborn as well as memory function even into old age. Eggs are an excellent dietary source of chlorine, and one egg per day provides 28 per cent of a pregnant woman’s chlorine requirement. Chlorine is important during pregnancy and lactation when reserves can be depleted. At the same time, it is a critical period for fetal brain development and lifelong memory enhancement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd