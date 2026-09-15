‘Egg yolk = heart attack’: Gastroenterologist debunks one of social media’s biggest diet myths

Many people believe that separating the yolk from their morning eggs is essential, believing it to be the unhealthy part, high in cholesterol and a potential cause of heart problems. And who do we blame for this? Social media, of course. But now, an expert is re-evaluating that idea.

Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya recently shared a post challenging this long-standing myth, mentioning in the caption: “Egg Yolk = Heart Attack. For years, egg yolks have been unfairly blamed for heart issues, but the truth is, they’re nutritional powerhouses.”

He explained, “A whole egg gives you complete protein, essential fats, choline for brain health, and vitamin D that milk can’t match.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While egg whites are often preferred for being low in calories and fat, Dr Vatsya pointed out their limitations: “Egg whites are lean and clean, great for cutting calories, but lack those vital nutrients.”

He concluded with an important question many health-conscious people should consider before discarding the yolk: “So the real question is: do you just want protein, or do you want complete nourishment?”

But can healthy adults safely consume whole eggs daily?

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “For a long time, dietary cholesterol from egg yolks was thought to directly influence blood cholesterol levels, but that’s no longer the case.”

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He continues, “Multiple large-scale studies now show that in most healthy adults, moderate egg consumption, even up to one whole egg a day, does not increase the risk of heart disease. The human body regulates cholesterol production, so eating eggs has a far smaller effect than previously believed. In fact, eggs provide a high-quality source of protein and essential micronutrients that support metabolism, brain function, and muscle health.”

Dr Vatsya says egg whites are ‘lean and clean’ but lack vital nutrients like choline and vitamin D. How significant are these nutrients?

Dr Hiremath confirms, “Egg yolks are far more than just fat and cholesterol; they’re dense with essential nutrients like choline, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and healthy fats that are crucial for brain and liver function. Choline, in particular, is a key nutrient for cognitive health and nerve signalling, while vitamin D supports bone strength and immunity.”

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Regularly discarding the yolk means missing out on nutrients he says are hard to replace elsewhere in the diet. The balance of protein from the white and the micronutrients from the yolk is what makes whole eggs such a complete food.

For people with high cholesterol or a family history of heart disease, is it still advisable to eat whole eggs?

For people with elevated cholesterol or a family history of heart disease, Dr Hiremath reveals that eggs can still be part of a healthy diet when eaten mindfully. The focus should be on overall dietary patterns rather than isolating one food.

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“Combining whole eggs with fibre-rich foods like vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can mitigate any potential cholesterol impact. What matters most is limiting processed and saturated fats from other sources, maintaining an active lifestyle, and having periodic lipid profile checks. For most people, enjoying whole eggs a few times a week is both safe and nutritionally beneficial,” concludes the expert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shubham Vatsya (@dr.shubhamvatsya)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.