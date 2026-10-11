Egg has 6g protein and almost no fibre: 5 foods that give you both

If you think of eggs as your go-to protein source, your everyday pantry has several other options worth considering. Some plant-based foods can provide more protein than an egg while also supplying fibre, making them useful additions to meals for people looking to improve their overall nutrient intake.

According to Dt Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, a regular egg provides around 6 grams of protein and virtually no fibre. In comparison, foods such as lentils, chickpeas and edamame can deliver substantially more protein along with a significant amount of fibre.

“These are not obscure ‘superfoods’; rather, they are everyday kitchen staples most of us already have at home,” she says.