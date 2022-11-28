Foolproof tips to burn belly fat

Getting rid of stubborn belly fat is something most of us wish for but find it something extremely difficult to achieve. Often, no amount of exercising and calorie restriction works, too. So, is there a solution to losing belly fat at all? If experts are to be believed, all one needs to do is make certain simple fitness and diet tweaks.

So, to help make the fat loss journey easier for you, Ishna Batra, a mompreneur, and Prachi Shah, a nutritionist, came together to discuss this common issue, and share their experience with “tried and tested tips”.

“Belly fat is something we all work hard towards. Sometimes losing fat becomes easy but that belly paunch remains and takes super long to flatten,” said the duo in a reel on Instagram.

Agreed Dr Santosh Pandey, naturopath and acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Centre, Mumbai and said that even people with a flatter stomach can have belly fat. “Most people have some belly fat, including those with flat abs. But too much belly fat under your skin can affect health. Fat around organs, called visceral fat, may be the bigger problem. This can be seen also in the people who are thin,” said Dr Pandey.

Batra and Shah then listed some easy-to-follow things you can inculcate in your daily lifestyle to tuck in the core and have a flat tummy.

Early dinners

Eating early makes a huge difference. Ideally, your gut should get three hours of digestion time before you sleep. So early dinners give you the best digestion and keeps you feeling lighter.

Stress

Our busy lives gets on us sometimes; that’s when we need to take a breather and calm down. Elevated stress levels retain the fat and don’t let you lose those extra kilos.

Apple cider vinegar

Include apple cider vinegar in your daily routine. It’s a great way to add probiotics, and also drains out excess water retention.

Green juice

Drinking a glass of green juice cleanses your gut well, in turn, making you feel light. Sometimes the light feeling makes us happy rather than the number on the scale.

Proteins

Enough proteins on your plate makes sure you’re toning the core muscles well.

Workout every day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Workout every day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Strength training

Lift weights and make sure to do core workout thrice a week. Don’t forget to engage your core on leg and arm days too.

Dr Pandey, too, emphasised on keeping oneself active, with a higher protein intake, and better sleep. “Sleep deprivation also decreases your metabolism, which can make it difficult for you to lose that extra fat,” said Dr Pandey.

