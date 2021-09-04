Effective ayurvedic tips to recover from long Covid

As the nation tries to break free from the spread of Covid-19, a large number of people who have recovered the infection are still facing serious health issues, and are suffering from a condition called ‘Long Covid’.

“The World Health Organization has expressed its deep concern about people suffering from Long Covid. Studies in India have found that there has been a four-fold upsurge in the cases of Long Covid during the second wave of the pandemic. The long term implications such as fatigue, shortness of breath, persistent cough, chest pain, digestive-tract related ailments, problems with memory and concentration and so on. There are studies going on all over the world to understand, define the condition and provide a diagnosis and in the meanwhile people are resorting to various methods to deal with the issue,” said Dr J Hareendran Nair, founder and MD, Pankajakasthri Herbals India Private Ltd.

Dr Nair added that a plethora of Ayurvedic remedies are available that can restore the health of the body and mind post recovery. “Going by the tenets of modern Ayurveda, it is important to maintain optimal immunity levels after contracting the virus in order to ensure that reinfection is ruled out and the same can be achieved by resorting to a number of measures,” he told indianexpress.com.

He explained than an additional period of rest is recommended after testing negative and the same marks the beginning of post-Covid 19 cure. It is important that the patients remain well-hydrated by consuming lukewarm water during the period and their diet regimen includes sufficient minerals and vitamins such as zinc, vitamin C, and B vitamins for building immunity levels. “Patients are recommended cooked diet that includes easy to digest items such as leafy vegetables, soups, rice, wheat or jowar with ginger, garlic, pepper, turmeric, tomatoes, and so on. It has to be noted that while fruits such as pomegranate and grapes are allowed post-COVID, salads are not to be consumed,” he suggested.

As the patient begins to regain health, pranayama and yoga asanas are suggested to be included in the daily routine to speed up the rate of recovery. Pranayama is found to improve the health of lungs and fast-tracks its recovery. It is advisable to go for a digital detox during the infection and recovery period and engage in memory games, word puzzles, Sudoku etc.

“It is recommended that all recovered patients monitor their oxygen levels and continue medicines for any other existing disease like diabetes, blood pressure etc. while managing the complications that arise after recovering from Covid-19. As COVID-19 affects the lungs, it is the respiratory organs that gets impacted the most as the body tries to recover from the virus attack. It can give rise to bronchitis, sneezing, sinusitis and habitual cold and the same can be controlled with Ayurvedic formulations that include black pepper, Indian long pepper, dry ginger and cardamom,” he said.

Ginger: An anti-inflammatory spice, it is known to detoxify the body and help get rid of pollutant in the lungs. It also helps improve circulation and is an active ingredient in many Ayurvedic formulations for lung ailments. “According to Ayurveda, consuming less than 5 gms of raw ginger every day can benefit the body immensely,” he shared.

Black pepper: Black pepper is a store house of antioxidants, and as per scientific research wards off many diseases such as cancers, heart-ailments, lung disorders and more. It is a regular component in formulation to cure respiratory diseases

Cardamom: Green cardamom, which is widely used in cooking, is a natural expectorant that helps lungs get rid of extra mucous and prevents infections owing to its anti-inflammatory nature. It is beneficial to patients suffering from lung-related ailments.

Indian long pepper: Indian long pepper is a medicinal plant and its fruits and root are used to prepare herbal medicines to cure asthma and bronchitis owing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

