Eating sausages and bacon regularly can cause breast cancer: Study

A new study has found out that eating sausages and bacon regularly can cause breast cancer. It was deduced that women who eat a lot of processed meat were 9 per cent more at risk of suffering from breast cancer as compared to those who do not. The study published in International Journal of Cancer has identified a link between eating processed meat and breast cancer but has not shed light on the specific kind of food that might cause it.

“Previous works linked increased risk of some types of cancer to higher processed meat intake, and this recent meta-analysis suggests that processed meat consumption may also increase breast cancer risk,” said Dr Maryam Farvid, lead author of the study, as quoted by a report in The Independent.

Fifteen studies pertaining to this area were reviewed by the team from Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health. However, a drawback of such a study remains in the fact that the studies “had different definitions of the highest consumptions”.

It also predicted that 14 out of every 100 women in UK run the risk of suffering from breast cancer at some point. The authors of the study have also maintained that they have found out the connection is pertaining only to processed meat. Red meat is not being considered hazardous.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies meat as carcinogenic since evidences in the past have linked it to bowel cancer. On the other hand, red meat, it says, is “probably carcinogenic”.

