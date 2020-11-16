Keep these simple tips in mind for a healthy festive season

Be mindful of what you eat during the festivities. (Source: Getty Images/THinkstock)

Festivities call for celebrations with family and friends. And at times, we tend to eat from outside or indulge in fried and junk food. Which is why it is important to keep a check on what we are consuming by eating smart and balancing it out. But if you tend to face health issues like bloating, burping, and also indigestion after eating from outside here are some simple tips that can help suggested dietitian Lavleen Kaur.

Count on these healthy eating tips

Eat one of these foods/drink before you go out. It will ensure you don’t go overboard with the feast and can enjoy the celebrations:

*Fruit or a fruit smoothie with a handful of nuts

*Raw veggie sticks

*Curd/yoghurt with flaxseeds

*Few paneer cubes

*2 whole eggs boiled

*Whey protein shake

While eating out

*Go for any three items you love to eat and enjoy guilt-free

*Enjoy your food, but chew slowly and sensibly

*Do not try to indulge in every item on the menu; your stomach is not a trash bin

*Fill your stomach by 80 per cent, not 100 per cent

*Some salad dressings can be unhealthy

*Share the dessert with someone

*Have plain lemon water after meals

If you eat in a mindful way, you would not feel heavy or bloated; but in case you do, take it easy.

*Have drinks like ajwain or lemon water that aid in digestion. Get back to your healthy routine. “No need to punish your body by doubling your workout or skipping meals the next day. It does not work that way,” said Kaur.

